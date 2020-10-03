SEYMOUR — Myles Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run with just under 4 minutes left lifted New Albany to a 42-35 win at Seymour in a wild Hoosier Hills Conference football game Friday night.
Junior quarterback Derell Simmons accounted for four touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who led by as many as 14 points before the Owls rallied to go up 35-34 in the fourth quarter.
New Albany answered, however, with a big drive that included a long run by Simmons that set up Johnson’s game-winning TD.
Simmons threw a pair of TD passes — a 93-yarder to Jaraylan Johnson and a 48-yarder to Tim Johnson — and ran for two more scores, of 19 and 81 yards.
New Albany, however, was plagued by 21 penalties.
The Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2) host Madison next Friday night.
