NEW ALBANY — New Albany and Bloomington South endured a 2-hour, 15-minute lightning delay before coming out for their season-opener Friday night.
By the time the clock hit zeros, near 11:30 p.m., the Bulldogs had knocked off the reigning Class 5A regional champs 47-35 at Buerk Field.
For the Bulldogs, Myles Johnson didn’t mind the wait. The junior torched the turf, running for four touchdowns.
After the Panthers cut the margin to five (26-21) midway through the third quarter, Johnson started his scoring barrage. He bounced out of the first level and exploded for a 37-yard score.
After New Albany’s Johnathan Hicks recovered a fumble to ruin a South drive, Johnson was back at it again. He got the call seven times on the next drive. The final play featued a juke step that resulted in a 22-yard TD.
But he wasn’t done yet. Johnson rumbled for another rushing score, from 18 yards, for the Bulldogs’ final score and a comfortable 47-28 lead with 6:18 to play.
Johnson had five carries in the opening half for 26 yards. He’d close the game, however, with 237 yards.
It was also an impressive outing out of the backfield for Ja’raylan Johnson. He’d get 20 touches for 131 yards. Out of the quarterback spot, Derrell Simmons had 69 yards rushing.
The Bulldogs opened the game with a scoring drive after the weather delay. Johnson closed out a 10-play drive with an 11-yard rushing TD.
South fired back with big plays on two very short drives. On the second play from scrimmage, Jalen Peck caught a 15-yard TD pass from D.J. Bull. The next series featured Maddix Blackwell racing 66 yards with a few broken tackles for a score and a 14-7 lead. Blackwell would be a tough player to stop, scoring three touchdowns and adding an interception.
Johnson had the game’s lone score in the second quarter and it was an electrifying one. The junior fielded a punt at his own 9, juked a few Panthers then immediately sprinted down the right sideline — past a buzzing student section — to the end zone for a 91-yard TD.
The Bulldogs would trail by one at the half, 14-13. Both teams moved to the red zone late before half, but an interception spoiled a New Albany chance while Bloomington South saw a drive spoiled by a bad snap.
New Albany is slated to play at Eastern Hancock next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.