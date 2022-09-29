HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs, Red Devils prepare to battle

Week 7 of the high school football season kicks off tonight.
Locally, there are seven games involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties this weekend. One of the most intriguing matchups is tonight’s New Albany at Jeffersonville contest.
Below is a closer look at each of the games featuring local squads.
NEW ALBANY (1-5, 1-2) AT JEFFERSONVILLE (1-4, 0-3), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Bulldogs will try to end their three-game losing streak while the Red Devils look to build off of their 28-14 triumph over Silver Creek last Friday night.
The running game will be a big key for both teams.
Jeff senior Zion Mansfield ran for almost 300 yards and four touchdowns in the victory over the Dragons last week, so containing him will be paramount for the New Albany defense.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will hope to establish a run game of their own. Senior Elijah Jennings is the top ‘Dog in that regard. He’s averaging 94.8 rushing yards per game.
FLOYD CENTRAL (3-3, 2-1) AT BEDFORD NL (3-3, 3-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Highlanders hope to build off last week’s big win over Columbus East, and stay in the thick of the Hoosier Hills Conference race, when they visit the Stars.
Meanwhile the Stars, who are in a three-way tie for first, are still looking for their first home win of the season. They are 0-3 there so far.
BNL is led by quarterback Memphis Louden, who has completed 46.2 percent of his passes for 772 yards and eight touchdowns (against two interceptions) while also rushing for 406 yards and three more scores.
“They know Memphis. They may not recognize his face, but they know who he is. They know his name enough,” said Floyd Central coach James Bragg, whose team has won four straight against the Stars. “We’ve got to go to Bedford and just take care of business and just do what we can.”
NORTH HARRISON (4-2, 4-2) AT SILVER CREEK (3-3, 3-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Dragons try to bounce back from their loss to Jeff when they host the Cougars in a key Mid-Southern Conference matchup.
One week after allowing Mansfield nearly 300 yards on the ground, Creek will try to slow down North Harrison senior running back Sawyer Wetzel, who has run for 991 yards (165.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns so far.
“This is a big game for us, it is a conference game, which would keep us in the conference race coming down the stretch,” Dragons coach Dave Papenhaus said. “North Harrison is a big and physical team that wants to run the ball, but is solid in their passing game (too). With all of the injuries that we have, we need some young guys to really step up and give us a boost. We have to match North Harrison’s physicality and not hurt ourselves with mistakes in order to be successful this week.”
CORYDON CENTRAL (3-3, 3-2) AT CHARLESTOWN (5-1, 4-0), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pirates try to continue their quest for an MSC title when they host the Panthers.
Charlestown has won 12 of the last 13 meetings between the two, including 47-0 last year.
Corydon, though, has won three consecutive games since losing its first three.
The Panthers are led by senior quarterback Tyler Fessel, who has completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 1,273 yards and 13 touchdowns (against four interceptions). He’s also averaging 6.6 yards per carry on the ground.
PROVIDENCE (4-1) AT MILAN (3-3), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pioneers try to rebound from their last-second loss to Louisville Holy Cross when they make the trek to face the Indians, who have won three straight.
Milan is led by 6-foot-3, 172-pound back Riley Johnson, who has run for 764 yards (127.3 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
“Milan is much better than their record indicates and they are playing winning football the past three weeks. This will be a great challenge for our guys as we prepare for sectionals,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said.
GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN (2-1) AT CLARKSVILLE (2-4), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Generals look to bounce back from last week’s 51-30 loss to Perry Central when they host the Cougars.
“Greenwood Christian is a young team that has a few athletes that we will need to key on,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said. “Their QB has a good arm and can scramble. We have to be disciplined in our pass-rush lanes or he will be able to run around on us. For our team we will continue to run the ball, but we (also) need to improve our pass-game efficiency this week. Last week we had too many drops and missed passes that really made a difference for us to be able to make a comeback. We will need more young guys to step up for us this week. We sustained multiple injuries last week that will have those players missing the game this week.”
Generals senior standout Robert Lamar once again enters second in the state in rushing yards (1,450) and rushing yards per game (241.7) while running for 15 TDs.
IRVINGTON PREP AT ROCK CREEK (1-2), NOON SATURDAY
The Lions try to get back in the win column tomorrow when they host the Ravens at Woehrle Field.