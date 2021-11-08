HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs revel in win

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
NEW ALBANY — Amid the post-game celebration on Buerk Field this past Friday night, New Albany senior running backs Kyondre Winford and Myles Johnson turned and looked at the scoreboard.
They embraced.
“We really did it,” Winford said as the two separated.
It was still almost hard to believe just what the Bulldogs had done, scoring 14 points in the final three minutes to rally for a 34-27 victory over visiting Seymour in the Class 5A, Sectional 16 final.
“We had to fight. It was a test, we had to stick together as a team,” Johnson said. “We showed that we are brothers and how close we are out there. We held each other accountable and we got the job done.”
What New Albany had also done was capture the program’s first sectional championship in 19 years, and only its third in history.
“I can’t even explain it. It’s just a beautiful feeling,” Winford said.
“I love this feeling,” Johnson replied.
A few minutes later, senior wide receivers Ja’raylan Johnson and Daquan High soaked in the win.
“It feels great,” High said. “We put in a lot of work in the offseason. Every day we were competing, competing, competing. We did everything we possibly could. We caught literally, probably over 2,000 balls every day in the summer. We just have put in so much work.”
That work helped the ‘Dogs overcome deficits of 8-7 at the end of the first quarter, 14-7 at halftime and 21-14 and 27-20 in the fourth quarter.
“I have to dedicate this to Coach (Steve) Cooley, and all our coaching staff,” High said. “If they weren’t on us the way they’ve been on us, I feel like this wouldn’t have come out (like it did).
“We’ve been getting on each other’s backs, like ‘C’mon, y’all we can’t go home. Some of us are seniors, we can’t do it. Let’s make history.’”
The Bulldogs did just that, as Derell Simmons’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Winford with 4 seconds left lifted New Albany to victory.
“That last play, it was just like that,” Winford said while snapping his fingers. “He tossed it, I saw it and I caught it, that’s just what it was.”
“We’ve got chemistry, you can tell. Blood couldn’t make us any closer,” Johnson added.
“We’re brothers forever,” Winford replied.
Now this band of brothers will face Bloomington South at 7 p.m. Friday night in an attempt to claim the program’s first regional championship.
“This is temporary, we’ve just got to keep pushing ‘til we get to state. That’s the goal,” Winford said. “We don’t want our senior season to end. This is not enough for me. Nor him [while motioning to Johnson], nor my brothers. This is not enough. We’re still hungry.
“This is not done. I want my senior season to be finished on Lucas Oil Stadium with a ring on my finger. That’s what I really want. That’s what we really need. That’s what we drive for. That’s what we live for. That’s what we die for.”
PLAYERS OF WEEK 12
This one is too hard to call, so we’ll give it to the entire New Albany team. What the Bulldogs did over the final three minutes of their comeback victory wasn’t because of just one player. It was due to the effort of the entire team.
GAME BALLS
Myles Johnson (New Albany): The senior running back ran 27 times for 133 yards in the Bulldogs’ win.
Derell Simmons (New Albany): The senior quarterback completed 11 of 18 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner to Kyondre Winford with 4 seconds left, while rushing 10 times for 92 yards and another TD. Also a defensive back, Simmons picked off Seymour quarterback Bret Perry in the fourth quarter to set up the Bulldogs’ victorious drive.
Kyondre Winford (New Albany): The senior running back ran 10 times for 98 yards and a 51-yard TD in the fourth quarter. He also had the game-winning touchdown reception with 4 seconds left.
WEEK 13 LOOK-AHEAD
Bloomington South (8-2) at New Albany (8-3), 7 p.m.: The Bulldogs hope to avenge their season-opening 50-20 loss to the Panthers when the two face off in a regional game.