Week 9 of the season kicks off tonight with several big games.
Foremost among those is the Hoosier Hills Conference clash between Floyd Central and New Albany at Buerk Field. Below is a quick look at that contest, as well as all of the others involving our area teams.
FLOYD CENTRAL (3-5, 3-1) at NEW ALBANY (5-3, 5-0), 7 P.M.
Mathematically the Bulldogs have already clinched their first Hoosier Hills Conference title since 2002, because the Highlanders have played one less game due to their canceled contest against Seymour earlier this season. However, New Albany would like to finish the conference slate with a perfect 6-0 record.
The Highlanders, meanwhile, would like to play spoiler.
“Floyd’s record is deceiving, they’re a good football team. This is probably one of the better defenses we’ll play all year. They’re fundamentally-sound, they’re well-coached, Coach (James) Bragg does a great job with’em,” said Bulldogs coach Steve Cooley, whose team has won its first five league games by an average of 20 points. “We’re going to have to play well offensively and not turn the ball over and try to control some things up front.”
Floyd, which lost its first four games, has been hot of late, winning three of its last four.
“Offensively they’ve finally found their niche the last few weeks. They struggled scoring early, but they’ve been able to put some points up the last few weeks,” Cooley said. “Our defense is going to have to play well to try to slow them down a little bit.”
This may not be the last meeting of the season between the ‘Dogs and Highlanders. If Floyd beats Jeffersonville next Friday night in the first round of Class 5A Sectional 16, these two will face off again in two weeks in the sectional semifinals in the Knobs.
CHARLESTOWN (6-2, 4-2) AT EASTERN (0-5, 0-3), 7 P.M.
The Pirates try for their seventh win in a row when they visit the winless Musketeers, who have lost 15 straight.
Unfortunately, Charlestown won’t have the services of starting quarterback Clay McClelland. The sophomore suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in last week’s 24-9 win over Salem. He was in the midst of a breakout season, throwing for 1,280 yards (160 per game) and nine touchdowns while running for a team-high 754 yards (94.3 a game) and 14 TDs.
“We look to try to fix some things for sectional and continue to play hard,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. “Eastern has some potential and won’t quit, we don’t need to have a letdown.”
CORYDON CENTRAL (0-7, 0-5) AT SILVER CREEK (4-3, 3-1), 7 P.M.
The Dragons look to bounce back from last week’s loss at Brownstown Central, while also solidifying second place in the Mid-Southern Conference, when they host the winless Panthers.
“Corydon has had a rough year. A lot of injuries and COVID have really impacted them this year,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “Coach (Aaron) Humphrey has done a good job this year of staying the course, because they are much-improved on film. Their offense will test our secondary with their passing game and defensively they bring a lot of different looks between the tackles. We will have to play well this week in order to win.”
JENNINGS COUNTY (1-7, 0-5) AT JEFFERSONVILLE (2-5, 1-4), 7 P.M.
The Red Devils, who have lost five of their last six, look to get back on track when they host the Panthers, who are winless in HHC play.
Jeff has dominated this series in recent years, winning the last 10 meetings by 23.2 points per game while averaging 46.2 points itself.
Jennings County’s last win in the series was a 65-41 triumph in 2010, the forgettable Bob Redman season for the Red Devils.
ROCK CREEK (1-6) AT CLARKSVILLE (1-7), 7 P.M.
Both teams try to end losing skids — the Lions have lost five in a row and the Generals six straight — when they face off for the first time tonight at Newcom Field.
Clarksville junior running back Robert Lamar is the leading rusher in the state — regardless of class — with 1,482 yards (185.3 per game), according to MaxPreps.com.
“Clarksville has the best running back in the state with Lamar. The kid is a phenomenal player. He will give us everything to handle,” Rock Creek coach Josh Caldwell said. “Contact-tracing and injuries have depleted our roster pretty bad for our final regular-season game. I know our guys that are able to play will give it everything they have. I look forward to starting our annual series with Clarksville, I think our programs are very similar size-wise and it could be a great rivalry.”
NORTH HARRISON (3-5) AT PROVIDENCE (4-4), 7 P.M.
It’s the first matchup in at least 35 years — if not ever — between the Cougars and the Pioneers.
Providence has won back-to-back games thanks to big second-half comebacks while North Harrison has won two of its last three. The Cougars are led by the two-headed rushing attack of junior Sawyer Wetzel (87.6 yards per game) and sophomore Owen Whitaker (82.3 yards per game).
“North Harrison is the tale of two teams this season,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “They started out slow, but over the past three weeks they have really figured themselves out and are playing very good football. Their offense frustrates teams, because they are perfectly content to gain 3 yards a play and drive down the field eating up clock. Defensively, they play their 4-3 scheme about as well as I’ve seen. They’re big and strong; you can tell those guys eat right and lift a lot of weight! We will have to be physical and fundamentally sound against them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.