HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Charlestown completes perfect regular season, defeats Eastern

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown celebrated 50 years of football in memeorable fashion Friday night (a.k.a. Senior Night).
The Pirates capped off an undefeated regular season — as well as a perfect run through the Mid-Southern Conference — with a 47-6 win over visiting Eastern.
On an evening when previous championship teams were celebrated, Charlestown (9-0, 7-0) secured its 14th MSC crown.
Playing in front a huge crowd the Pirates left little doubt they were on a mission, scoring four of the first six times they had the ball.
“Our offense actually played pretty well tonight,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said.”We didn’t turn the ball over, which has been a problem the last few weeks. We ran the ball really well. Our line blocked well. It looked like we were ready to play.”
Zander Morris got the scoring underway with a 39-yard touchdown run.
On the next possession, Alex Hardin recovered an Eastern fumble by Musketeer quarterback Christian Reschar at the 18. Three plays later, Logan Harvey made it a two-TD lead with 7 minutes, 13 seconds to play in the first quarter.
On the next Charlestown possession quarterback Clay McClelland went around right end for 55 yards and a 21-0 advantage with 3:31 to play in the first quarter.
McClelland’s second TD — a 1-yard run with 9:40 left in the second quarter — completed a 14-play, 70-yard drive.
“We came out ready to play and at the end of the day it is for them to have fun,” Hawkins said. “We were ready to play.”
Eastern (1-8) threatened to score late in the second quarter, driving from the Pirate 40-yard line. But on third down at the Pirates' 18, Joshua Andrews intercepted Reshar’s pass in the end zone with two seconds left before halftime.
“Coming into this game we didn’t expect to play anything but good ball,” McClelland said. “We just had to come out and execute and do what we are supposed to do and that’s exactly what we did.”
After a short Eastern punt Morris caught a pass from McClelland, broke two tackles and rambled into the end for a 29-yard touchdown with 5:30 left in the third quarter and a 41-0 lead. By rule, the remainder of the game was played with a running clock.
“I felt very good in the pocket tonight,” McClelland said. “I love my offensive line…my pulling guards. When I get in the open field I make one move and I feel pretty comfortable.”
Charlestown did lose a regular-season game to Providence 35-28, but the Pioneers had an ineligible player and it was declared a forfeit by the IHSAA.
The Pirates begin postseason play next Friday when they travel to Salem to play the Lions in a Class 3A sectional contest. Charlestown beat Salem 33-6 last Friday.
“It’s hard to play a team twice in three weeks — not an easy task. Even though we’ve had a pretty good season there are a couple more fish we’d like to fry,” Hawkins said.
CHARLESTOWN 47, EASTERN 6
Eastern 0 0 0 6 — 6
Charlestown 21 7 13 6 — 47
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
C — Zander Morris, 39, run (Simeon Porcius kick).
C — Logan Harvey, 1, run (Porcius kick).
C — Clay McClelland, 55, run (Porcius kick).
SECOND QUARTER
C — McClelland, 1 run (Porcius kick.
THIRD QUARTER
C — Jake Ottersbach, 25 pass from McClelland (kick failed).
C — Morris, 29 pass from McClelland (Porcius kick).
FOURTH QUARTER
C — Noah Phillips, 24 pass from Jaydon Berkley (kick failed).
EP — Adams, 30 pass from Banet (pass failed).