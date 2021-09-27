HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Conference races heat up

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
With only three weeks remaining in the regular season it’s time to take a look at the conference races involving our area teams.
We’ll start in the Hoosier Hills, where New Albany leads the way with a 3-0 record.
Basically, the HHC is the Bulldogs’ to lose. Of their three remaining games, two of them are in the friendly confines of Buerk Field. However, both of those games are against rivals Jeffersonville and Floyd Central.
New Albany continues its quest for its first league since 2002 Friday night, when it hosts the Red Devils. The Bulldogs are looking to avenge last year’s 35-25 loss to Jeff in the sectional final.
New Albany will then visit Seymour, which it has beaten four consecutive times, on Oct. 8 before returning to Buerk to face the Highlanders in the regular-season finale. That game could have a double-dose of motivation for the Bulldogs, who’ll be trying to end a six-game losing streak to Floyd while also possibly attempting to win the HHC championship.
Next up is the Mid-Southern Conference, which appears to be a two-team race between Brownstown Central and Silver Creek, both of whom are unbeaten in league play so far this season. The league title will likely come down to the Oct. 8 showdown between the two in Brownstown.
The Dragons beat the Braves 42-14 for the first time last year en route to their first-ever MSC championship. This year Creek will have to post its first win at Brownstown, which isn’t an easy proposition for anyone considering the fact that the Braves haven’t lost on their home field since 2018 (a 16-game span), to have a shot.
Third-place in the league, meanwhile, should also come down to Oct. 8, when Charlestown hosts Salem, which currently has only lost one league game (although the Lions had to cancel their scheduled game against Silver Creek due to COVID-19). A win over Salem would sew up third-place for the Pirates.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tyson Maddox, Jeffersonville
The senior wide receiver/safety had two big touchdowns — about 3 minutes apart in the second quarter — to lead the Red Devils to a 29-23 overtime victory over Silver Creek on Friday night.
The first TD was a 10-yard pass from Cole Phillips late in the first half. Facing fourth down deep in Dragons’ territory, Maddox caught the pass in the flat, then sprinted and lunged into the end zone for a touchdown with 3:10 to play in the period.
Maddox’s second TD was a 70-yard interception return just nine seconds before intermission. With the Dragons, who suddenly found themselves down 16-7, trying to move down the field, Maddox snared a Peyton Lacy pass intended for Trey Schoen out of the air, broke to his left and down the Silver Creek sideline for a pick-six.
GAME BALLS
Dakota Capps (Clarksville): The senior wide receiver had six catches for 120 yards and a 90-yard touchdown in the Generals’ 54-26 loss at Perry Central.
Alex Harden (Charlestown): The junior middle linebacker tallied a team-high 10 tackles, including eight solo stops and three for losses (one sack), in the Pirates’ 38-0 victory over visiting Scottsburg.
Logan Harvey (Charlestown): The sophomore defensive end/outside linebacker had eight total tackles, including five solo stops and two for loss, in the Pirates’ big win.
Ja’raylan Johnson (New Albany): The senior wide receiver had a pair of touchdown receptions (of 78 and 29 yards) in the Bulldogs’ 69-45 loss to Bloomington North.
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The junior running back ran 21 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns (of 76, 23 and 54 yards) and also had one catch for 15 yards in the Generals’ loss at Perry Central. On defense, Lamar topped the team with 11 tackles.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The sophomore quarterback completed 4 of 10 passes for 130 yards while rushing 14 times for 166 yards and three TDs in the Pirates’ win over Scottsburg.
Zion Mansfield (Jeffersonville): The junior running back ran 22 times for 95 yards and a touchdown in the Red Devils’ big win over the Dragons.
LaShun Mays Jr. (Silver Creek): The junior running back ran 27 times for 126 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the Dragons’ 29-23 loss to Jeffersonville. He also had one catch for 2 yards.
Kendrick Peyton (Rock Creek): The senior linebacker had nine tackles, including two for loss (one sack), one forced fumble and one pass deflection on defense. On offense, he ran for 56 yards in the Lions’ 44-0 loss at West Washington.
Trey Schoen (Silver Creek): The senior ran 28 times for 157 yards and one two-point conversion run in the Dragons’ loss to Jeff. He also had a pair of catches for 2 yards.
Brian Wall (Providence): The sophomore wide receiver had 12 catches for 144 yards in the Pioneers’ 34-7 loss to Louisville Holy Cross.
WEEK 7 LOOKAHEAD
Bedford North Lawrence (3-3, 3-1) at Floyd Central (1-5, 1-1), 7 p.m.: The Highlanders look to bounce back from their loss at Columbus East when they host the Stars, who are coming off a convincing 47-14 victory over Jennings County.
Charlestown (4-2, 2-2) at Corydon Central (0-5, 0-4), 7 p.m.: The Pirates aim to extend their winning streak to five in a row when they visit the winless Panthers.
Covenant Christian (4-2) at Clarksville (1-5), 7 p.m.: The Generals look to end their four-game losing skid when they host the reigning Class A state champs, who are coming off a 34-27 loss to 2A No. 3 Heritage Christian.
Jeffersonville (2-3, 1-2) at New Albany (3-3, 3-0), 7 p.m.: The Red Devils try to carry over the momentum from their overtime win at Silver Creek when the visit the Bulldogs, who’ll try to rebound from their 69-45 loss to Bloomington North.
Milan (2-4) at Providence (2-4), 7 p.m.: The Pioneers try to end their two-game skid when they host the Indians, who are coming off a 26-24 loss to Eastern Hancock.
Silver Creek (3-2, 2-0) at North Harrison (2-4, 2-4), 7 p.m.: The Dragons try to rebound from their loss to Jeffersonville, and stay in the MSC race, when they visit the Cougars, who are coming off a 42-6 triumph over Eastern.
Indianapolis Crimson Knights at Rock Creek (1-4), 7 p.m.: The Lions look to end their three-game losing streak when they host the Crimson Knights.