CLARKSVILLE — Entering Friday evening, the past three meetings between Providence and Louisville Holy Cross had come down to a margin of 5.67 points.
The latest installment in the series, however, proved to be a different story.
The Cougars used 287 rushing yards and 29 unanswered points to put away the host Pioneers 29-15 at Murphy Stadium.
Lex Thomas totaled 125 yards, 123 coming after the first quarter and 65 in the second alone, and two scores, and Luke Davis added 89 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Holy Cross (5-1), which received votes in the most recent Kentucky Class A poll. The Cougars snapped a two-game losing streak to the Pioneers (2-4) with the win. They now hold a 4-3 edge versus Providence since 2013.
“They’re always going to be a hard-nosed team; they always give us a fight,” Providence coach Larry Denison said. “I think the last three games before this was always a one-possession result. We knew coming in that this was going to be a hard-fought team. They’ve only lost one game on the season, they’re very good and very well-coached.”
Senior Colin Flake led the way for Providence with 132 yards of total offense, 91 on 20 carries, and a touchdown.
After a sack from Providence’s David Wall forced a punt on Holy Cross’ first possession, the Pioneers capitalized by way of a four-play, 46-yard drive — capped by a 2-yard plunge from Bishop Edwards — to take an early 8-0 lead after the two-point conversion.
A Jaxon Murphy interception, followed by 41-yard pass play from Edwards to Flake, helped set up a 42-yard field-goal attempt at the end of the first quarter. However the kick, from Nathan Striby, sailed just wide.
The Cougars punted, or turned the ball over, on their first four possessions before shifting momentum. The visitors put together a 76-yard drive and ensuing two-point conversion to knot the score with 6:20 showing in the second. After a recovered onside kick, Holy Cross nabbed its first lead on a 24-yard run by Thomas.
After a Providence punt, the Cougars added cushion with a 60-yard drive, ending in a 2-yard run from Davis. They carried the 22-8 lead into halftime behind 129 combined yards — 108 in the second quarter lone — from Thomas and Davis.
“That was a big momentum swing right there,” Denison said of the Cougars’ onside-kick recovery. “That hurts, going into halftime down 22-8. … We’re not a team that can throw the ball great. We’re not built for that, coming from behind two or three touchdowns.”
Holy Cross added insurance late in the third quarter with Thomas’ second touchdown run, this one from 11 yards out after Providence turned it over on downs on the first possession of the second half — and gave the Cougars a fresh set of downs on the touchdown drive — by way of questionable roughing the kicker penalty. Edwards later tossed an interception.
“We’re hurting ourselves, and we can’t do that,” Denison said. “We’ll continue to work hard, we’ll get better and hopefully turn things around for next week.”
A 5-yard touchdown run from Flake inched the Pioneers within 29-15 with 2:25 left. But it was too little, too late for the hosts.
To add to the loss, Denison said starting fullback Jeremy Gettelfinger, who sustained an arm injury in the first quarter, will be out “quite a while."
“Losing him, it hurts us in a lot of ways,” Denison said, “because now we have to move two or three different people to different positions when we don’t have the numbers. … It affected a little bit of our cohesiveness.”
Providence will look to right the ship next Friday, when it hosts sectional foe Mitchell. The Pioneers have won nine of the past 10 regular-season games, including three straight, against the Bluejackets.
