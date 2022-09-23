LOUISVILLE — It came down to the last play.
Holy Cross shocked visiting Providence 23-21, knocking the Pioneers from the unbeaten ranks, Friday night before a standing room-only crowd in Louisville.
On the final play, Cougars senior quarterback Chris Perry was chased to near the left sideline then lofted a wobbly pass toward a wide-open Jayse Hardesty, who hauled in the game-winning 24-yard touchdown pass with no time on the clock.
“It was an extremely hard-fought game, it always is with those guys,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “Ultimately it’s just one game on our record, just a glorified scrimmage. We had some breaks not go our way, sometimes that happens.”
Holy Cross (5-1), ranked ninth in Kentucky’s Class A, got the ball with 58 seconds left and drove 75 yards in six plays against the Pioneers. The two big plays in that drive were a Perry 14-yard pass to Logan McClellan and a 20-yard run by Perry.
On the final play several Providence defenders were on the left side of the end zone when the 5-foot-8, 160-pound Hardesty found himself open.
“I was just standing wide open on the other side of the field,” Hardesty said. “It felt like I was standing there forever.”
“It looks like we lost contain(ment),” McDonald said. “We went with the flow and they had a guy leak out. It happens. That’s football.”
Providence (4-1) took advantage of a Holy Cross mistake in the fourth quarter when Luke Kruer intercepted a Perry pass around midfield.
The Pioneers then went 41 yards in 10 plays with Kruer scoring on an 8-yard run with 1:02 to play. Providence converted a fourth-and-2 from the Cougars’ 12, when quarterback Preston Kempf got 3 yards to keep the scoring drive going.
“We showed a lot of heart coming back,” Holy Cross coach Eric Dick said. “That’s a great Providence team. Dan McDonald does a great job with those guys. We had just enough to come out with a victory.”
Providence got within 17-14 after Cade Unruh’s 8-yard touchdown run with 3:09 left in the third quarter capped a seven-play, 30-yard drive. The score was set up by a tipped pass interception of Perry by Unruh.
That helped set up the wild finish.
The Pioneers visit Milan next Friday.
.
LOU. HOLY CROSS 23, PROVIDENCE 21
Providence 7 0 7 7 — 21
Holy Cross 3 7 7 6 — 23
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
P — Cade Unruh 16-yard pass from Preston Kempf (Charlie Scott kick).
HC — Jayse Hardesty 29 FG.
Second quarter
HC — Chris Perry 4 run (Hardesty kick).
Third quarter
HC — Hardesty 68 fumble return (Hardesty kick).
P — Unruh 8 run (Scott kick).
Fourth quarter
P— Luke Kruer 8 run (Scott kick).
HC — Hardesty 21 pass from Perry.
