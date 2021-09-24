CLARKSVILLE — Providence took an early lead, but couldn’t maintain that momentum as Louisville (Ky.) Holy Cross rolled to a 34-7 win in an interstate matchup Friday night at Murphy Stadium.
The game was tied 7-all at the end of the first quarter before the Cougars outscored the Pioneers 21-0, thanks to a few sizable plays, in the second period to take control.
“It just came down to a few big plays,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “They made four big plays and we couldn’t respond.”
The Pioneers (2-4) got off to a good start with a 14-play, 70-yard scoring drive that took up the opening 5 minutes, 6 seconds of the game.
The drive featured four conversions — two of which came courtesy of roughing-the-passer penalties on the Cougars — on third down. It ultimately didn’t hurt their cause, but personal fouls were a recurring issue for the Cougars.
On third-and-3 at the Providence 37, sophomore quarterback Carter Lannan connected with sophomore wide receiver Brian Wall for a screen pass that turned into a 17-yard gain. On third-and-1 at the Holy Cross 37, sophomore running back Thomas Lynch picked up a first down with a 2-yard run.
Later, on third-and-9 at the 34 and third-and-11 at the Cougars’ 21, the Pioneers benefited from Holy Cross roughing the passer penalties to keep the drive going.
On second-and-14 at the Cougars' 15, Lannan made the visitors pay with a touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Cade Unruh. Senior kicker Billy Hoke’s point-after-TD put the Pioneers on top 7-0 at the 6:54 mark of the first quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Holy Cross fumbled on the first play from scrimmage and Unruh recovered. The Pioneers were in business near midfield. However, the momentum didn’t last.
A false start pushed Providence back and the Pioneers were forced to punt without notching a first down. After that, the momentum swung to the Cougars.
A 41-yard run by Holy Cross quarterback Chris Perry put the Cougars at the Providence 25. Five plays later, Perry scrambled for an 11-yard touchdown run and it was tied 7-7 with 2:39 left in the first quarter.
Another three-and-out by the Pioneers gave Holy Cross the ball early in the second quarter. Perry didn’t waste much time. His 44-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Siegrist, on third down, put the Cougars on top to stay at 14-7.
Just over a minute later, a Providence fumble was turned into a 42-yard TD return by the Cougars’ Malek Statcher. In just over four minutes, a series of big plays had helped Holy Cross turn a seven-point deficit into a 21-7 lead.
“Good teams will take advantage of those mistakes,” McDonald said.
As time ran down in the first half the Pioneers were driving, thanks to a personal foul penalty — Cross’ third of the half. The drive ended, though, when Lannan was intercepted at the Holy Cross 29.
The Cougars looked to take advantage of the turnover, but as they approached the red zone a fourth personal-foul penalty pushed them back.
It didn’t matter. On fourth-and-21 at the Pioneers’ 30, Perry connected with Siegrist for a 30-yard TD pass with just seconds left in the half. It was 28-7 at the break and the Cougars had the first possession of the second half.
The Providence defense stepped up on Holy Cross’ opening possession of the second half and the Pioneers took over at their own 12-yard line after a short punt.
The Pioneers were facing a punt from their own end zone when the Cougars were called for another roughing-the-passer penalty — their fifth personal foul. That gave Providence a first down.
The Pioneers weren’t able to take advantage of the penalty, though, and had to punt. The kick, however, was blocked by the Cougars’ Garrett Thornsberry, who scooped it up and went 10 yards to score. That made it 34-7 with 5:25 left in the third quarter.
Providence looked to answer and rode a series of rushes by senior running back Craig Bratcher down to the red zone. The drive, though, stalled inside the 10-yard line and Holy Cross took over on downs as time ran down in the quarter.
The Pioneers would drive into the red zone late in the fourth quarter, but again came up empty. In the second half, the Providence defense allowed no points and the offense drove into the red zone twice.
“They’re young, but our guys never quit,” McDonald said.
Providence is scheduled to host Milan next Friday.
.
HOLY CROSS (Ky.) 34, PROVIDENCE 7
Holy Cross (Ky.) 7 21 6 0 — 34
Providence 7 0 0 0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
P – Cade Unruh 15 pass from Carter Lannan (Billy Hoke kick), 6:54.
HC – Chris Perry 11 run (Jayse Hardesty kick), 2:39.
Second quarter
HC – Nathan Siegrist 44 pass from Perry (Hardesty kick), 11:48.
HC – Malek Statcher 42 fumble recovery return (Hardesty kick), 10:36.
HC – Siegrist 30 pass from Perry (Hardesty kick), :48.
Third quarter
HC – Garrett Thornsberry 10 blocked punt return (kick failed), 5:25.
