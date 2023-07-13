The high school football season will be here before we know it. With that in mind, over the next several weeks in this space we’re going to take a look at the names, games and other things to know as we head into the 2023 campaign.
Thirty-five days from tonight, Jason Hawkins will begin his 18th season as a head coach when his Charlestown Pirates visit Silver Creek in their opener on Aug. 18. Hawkins has compiled a 120-62 record (a .659 winning percentage) in his first 17 seasons and is 114-49 (.699 winning percentage) in 15 years as the bench boss at Charlestown. Additionally, his 118 victories in Indiana rank 46th on the state’s active wins list.
