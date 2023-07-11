The high school football season will be here before we know it. With that in mind, over the next several weeks in this space we’re going to take a look at the names, games and other things to know as we head into the 2023 campaign.
Thirty-six days from tonight, Steve Cooley will begin his 29th season as a head coach when his New Albany Bulldogs visit Franklin in their opener. Cooley, who has compiled a 153-146 record over his first 28 seasons, is the elder statesman of coaches in Clark and Floyd counties.
Cooley’s coached at three different local schools. He spent 10 years at Jeffersonville, leading the Red Devils to a 53-55 record and a sectional title. He spent six at Clarksville, guiding the Generals to a 16-46 mark (including their last winning season). He’s about to start his seventh season at New Albany, which he’s led to a 31-31 record along with sectional and regional titles.
