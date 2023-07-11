The high school football season will be here before we know it. With that in mind, over the next several weeks in this space we’re going to take a look at the names, games and other things to know as we head into the 2023 campaign.
Thirty-seven days from tonight, New Albany will open its season at fellow Class 5A member Franklin. The Bulldogs were sectional and regional champions in 2021, but suffered heavy graduation losses from that squad. With a fairly young and inexperienced team in 2022, New Albany went 2-8. The Bulldogs should be much-improved in the 2023 season, which they’d like nothing more than to start out with a victory over the Grizzly Cubs, who are coming off an 8-3 campaign.
— Josh Cook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.