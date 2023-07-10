The high school football season will be here before we know it. With that in mind, over the next several weeks in this space we’re going to take a look at the names, games and other things to know as we head into the 2023 campaign.
Thirty-eight days from tonight, Floyd Central rising senior Samuel Lockhart will take the field when the Highlanders visit Louisville St. Xavier. The 6-foot, 210-pound middle linebacker is coming off a breakthrough junior season. Lockhart recorded a team-high 81 tackles (37 solos and 44 assists) on his way to being named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 5A Junior All-State team, as well as earning first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference accolades.
Lockhart has had a busy summer so far, attending camps at Hanover College as well as Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky, among others.
— Josh Cook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.