Samuel Lockhart head shot

Samuel Lockhart

The high school football season will be here before we know it. With that in mind, over the next several weeks in this space we’re going to take a look at the names, games and other things to know as we head into the 2023 campaign.

Thirty-eight days from tonight, Floyd Central rising senior Samuel Lockhart will take the field when the Highlanders visit Louisville St. Xavier. The 6-foot, 210-pound middle linebacker is coming off a breakthrough junior season. Lockhart recorded a team-high 81 tackles (37 solos and 44 assists) on his way to being named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 5A Junior All-State team, as well as earning first-team All-Hoosier Hills Conference accolades.

Lockhart has had a busy summer so far, attending camps at Hanover College as well as Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky, among others.

— Josh Cook

Tags

Trending Video