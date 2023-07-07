The high school football season will be here before we know it. With that in mind, over the next several weeks in this space we’re going to take a look at the names, games and other things to know as we head into the 2023 campaign.
Forty-one days from tonight, Jeffersonville rising senior Nik Schindler will take the field when the Red Devils host Whiteland. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback is coming off a strong junior season. He completed 87 of 153 passes (a 56.9 completion percentage) for 1,525 yards and 14 touchdowns against only four interceptions.
According to his Twitter page, Schindler has already received college offers from Kentucky State, Millikin University and Wright State.
