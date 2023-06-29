The high school football season will be here before we know it. With that in mind, over the next several weeks in this space we’re going to take a look at the names, games and other things to know as we head into the 2023 campaign.
Exactly seven weeks from tonight gridiron seasons across the state will kickoff. One of the big match-ups will pit Floyd Central against a powerhouse from across the Ohio River.
In 12 of the past 13 seasons, the Highlanders opened up against Louisville public-school powerhouse Male (the Bulldogs won 11 of the 12 meetings). This year, though, they’ll face private-school power Louisville St. Xavier.
Floyd Central, which is coming off consecutive four-win campaigns, would love to start its season with a win over the 13-time Kentucky state champions.
