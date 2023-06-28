The high school football season will be here before we know it.
So with that in mind, over the next several weeks in this space we’re going to take a look at the names, games and other things to know as we head into the 2023 campaign.
Fifty days from now the big game on the opening night of the season will be the traditional opener between Charlestown and Silver Creek (a.k.a. the Battle of 403), which is scheduled to be played on the Dragons’ new homefield.
That night the Pirates will be looking to carry over the momentum from last year’s 10-1 campaign, as well as their 17th consecutive regular-season victory.
Meanwhile Silver Creek, which is coming off a 5-6 season, will hope to open its new stadium with a bang.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.