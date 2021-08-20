HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Crawford leads Warriors over Generals

SCOTTSBURG — In a battle of two of the best running backs in Southern Indiana, Scottsburg and Traven Crawford outlasted visiting Clarksville and Robert Lamar 39-27 in the season-opener for both Friday night.
After Clarksville pulled to within 21-19, Crawford — who finished with 234 rushing yards — darted 54 yards for a touchdown that gave the Warriors the breathing room they needed.
It was the third TD of the night, after previous scoring runs of 55 and 36 yards, for Crawford.
“We were tired on a couple of those runs — maybe out of place,” Generals head coach Justin Boser said. “Overall, they fought back. We just didn’t have enough tonight. But we battled through the heat.”
The two teams traded touchdown runs in the first quarter of the matchup between former Mid-Southern Conference foes.
After Lamar fumbled near midfield, Crawford found plenty of daylight and dashed 55 yards on the very next play with 8 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first quarter.
A couple of possessions later, the Generals struck back — ignited by a 32-yard run by Lamar. The junior later bulled in from the 1-yard line with 29 seconds to play in the period. Eric Ramirez’s PAT gave Clarksville the 7-6 lead.
In the second quarter, the Warriors took control with a couple of scores.
On third down at the Clarksville 14-yard line, Scottsburg reclaimed the lead on a Javis Roush pass to Langdon Holbrook in the left corner of the end zone. Crawford added the conversion run and the Warriors led 14-7 with 7:06 left in the first half.
Then, with less than a minute until halftime, Crawford spun and bounced off a couple of would-be tacklers on the left side of the line and sprinted to the end zone for a 36-yard score, giving Scottsburg a 21-7 cushion at the break.
The newly-independent Generals cut it to 21-19 in the third quarter thanks to a couple of Lamar TD runs — of 13 and 49 yards.
Roush then hooked up with Holbrook again, this time for a 34-yard touchdown to put the Warriors up 33-19 with 1:08 to play in the third quarter.
The Generals added a late score when quarterback Caleb Cummings hit Morgan Capps down the left sideline for a 63-yard TD pass with 3:03 left.
Lamar led Clarksville’s offense with 176 yards and three TDs on 19 carries.
“Robert just keeps his head down and works hard,” Boser said. “We’ve got things to fix up front to give him more holes.”
Clarksville will visit Class A No. 8 West Washington next Friday.
.
SCOTTSBURG 39, CLARKSVILLE 27
Clarksville 7 0 12 8 — 27
Scottsburg 6 15 12 6 — 39
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S — Traven Crawford 55 run ( kick failed), 8:59.
C — Robert Lamar 1 run (Eric Ramirez kick), 0:29.7.
Second quarter
S — Langdon Holbrook 14 pass from Javis Roush (Crawford run), 7:06.
S — Crawford 36 run (Lucas Toppe kick), 0:53.4.
Third quarter
C — Lamar 13 run (kick failed), 10:07.
C — Lamar 49 run (pass failed), 5:32.
S — Crawford 54 run (kick blocked), 4:28.
S — Holbrook 32 pass from Roush (kick failed), 1:08.
Fourth quarter
S — Ben Craig recovers fumble in end zone (kicked failed), 4:04.
C — Morgan Capps 63 pass from Caleb Cummings (Max Scowden run), 3:03.
.
GAME STATISTICS
Passing
Clarksville (7-15-1 for 138) — Caleb Cummings 7-15-1-138.
Scottsburg (7-12-0 for 34) — Javis Roush 7-12-0-34.
Rushing
Clarksville (34-200) — Robert Lamar 19-176, Cummings 12-11, Max Scowden 3-13.
Scottsburg (40-277) — Traven Crawford 24-234, Javis Roush 9-3, Wyatt Crawford 7-40.
Receiving
Clarksville (7-136) — Morgan Capps 4-120, Lamar 2-16, Michael Nash 1-2.
Scottsburg (7-34) — Langdon Holbrook 3-63.