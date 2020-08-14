SELLERSBURG — Second-year coach Josh Caldwell hopes that Rock Creek is ready to sneak up on some teams this season.
“I really think we could have a really good year,” he said. “If we can just get the season in, I think we’ll start turning heads.”
The Class A program, which is starting its sixth year, has recorded three, two and two victories in its past three seasons after going winless in its first two campaigns. The Lions return 12 starters from a team that went 2-7 last fall.
Caldwell currently has 25 players on the team, "which is the most we've ever had, and we hope to have 26 or 27 guys when it's all said and done."
"Usually we have 17 or 18 guys, with four or five guys we know will fall off after four or five weeks, but most of these guys have been here all through July," he said.
That's good news, as is the fact that Creek returns seven starters on offense. The bad news is that two of those gone to graduation accounted for a majority of the squad’s O, helping it average 20.1 points per game.
The departed duo are do-it-all quarterback Johnathon Browning, who threw for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing for 770 yards and four more scores, and skill player Luis Corrales, who was the team’s top receiver (21 receptions for 449 yards, seven TDs) and second-leading rusher (263 yards, three TDs).
“Those were our two main offensive guys, but we’ve still got a few weapons,” Caldwell says.
Senior Joshua Muhammad and junior Kendrick Peyton, the team's top two returning rushers, should see many more opportunities this season. The 5-foot-7, 175-pound Muhammad ran for 178 yards last year, while the 5-9, 208-pound Peyton gained 149.
Caldwell also expects junior Johnathan Boggs to help out with carrying and catching the ball.
“He’s going to be real big for us once he realizes he was built for football,” the coach said.
Other skill-position returnees are senior wide receivers Michael Sulzer and Johnny Knuckles, along with sophomore tight end Ashton Mozee. Sulzer had six receptions for 170 yards last season.
Taking over for Browning under center will be freshman Seth Sleepe, who has come up through the school’s middle school program.
“He’s only a freshman, but he’s got all the raw talent of a great quarterback,” Caldwell said.
What Sleepe lacks in stature — "He's maybe 5-9 and 160 pounds, 170 soaking wet,” Caldwell said — he makes up for in intangibles, according to the coach.
“He reminds me a lot of Johnathon on the field, the way he's pushing guys to get better,” Caldwell said. “He doesn’t know how good he really is.”
Newcomer Jaylan Barnicott, a 6-4 sophomore, could also see some time at QB too.
Up front, Rock Creek returns Sam Alcorta and Ryan Ingram. Ingram, a sophomore, will anchor the O-line at center. Caldwell is hoping that senior Brandon Hudson (5-11, 251 pounds) and sophomore Jaleb Treat (6-4, 280) add some girth and grit to the line.
On the flip side, Keelan Payne and Mozee return at defensive end. The 5-8, 215-pound Payne tallied 51 tackles, including 16 for losses and nine sacks, in only seven games last season.
Back at linebacker are Peyton and Muhammad. Peyton recorded 53 tackles, including 11 for losses and six sacks, in only six games a year ago.
“Kendrick has put on a lot of weight. He’s actually starting to understand his body, he’s pretty scary honestly,” Caldwell said.
Knuckles returns at safety, where he’ll be joined by senior Jonah Canon.
Meanwhile, Muhammad will handle the kicking duties.
The Lions’ eight-game schedule includes six familiar foes and two new ones.
They open their season with back-to-back home games at the Woehrle Athletic Complex.
“I’m hoping next season we can get a home field on campus, that would be really nice,” said Caldwell, whose team hosts Oldenburg Academy next Friday and Dugger Union the following week.
Trips to Indiana Deaf, a newcomer on the schedule, and Crawford County, which the Lions nearly beat last year before losing 38-36, are followed by home games against North Daviess and Switzerland County. Creek closes the regular season at Scottsburg, another new opponent, and Edinburgh.
“The goal is to go .500, if not better,” Caldwell said.
Another goal is winning the program’s first postseason game. The Lions lost 34-12 to North Central (Farmersburg) in the first round of Sectional 48 last year.
At the same time, Caldwell is trying to keep things in perspective during these uncertain times.
“I’m just looking forward to having a season,” he said.
ROCK CREEK AT A GLANCE
Coach: Josh Caldwell (2-7 in second year).
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 Oldenburg Academy, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28 Dugger Union, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Indiana Deaf, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Crawford County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 North Daviess, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 Switzerland County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Scottsburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Edinburgh, 7 p.m.
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 23 at Oldenburg Academy, L 42-6
Aug. 31 at Dugger Union, W 48-0
Sept. 6 at Lex. (Ky.) Sayre, L 34-0
Sept. 13 Crawford County, L 38-36
Sept. 20 Jasonville, W 61-0
Sept. 27 at Switzerland County, L 40-12
Oct. 4 at North Daviess, L 72-0
Oct. 11 Edinburgh, L 37-6
Oct. 25 North Central, L 34-12-x
x—Sectional game
RECENT HISTORY
Coach: Josh Caldwell
2019: 2-7.
Coach: Jason Rotenberger
2018: 2-8.
2017: 3-6.
Coach: Donald Barnett
2016: 0-7.
Coach: Roy McMillen
2015: 0-5.
.
PLAYOFF HISTORY
• Sectional championships (0): None.
• Regional championships (0): None.
• Semistate championships (0): None.
• State championships (0): None.
