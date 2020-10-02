JEFFERSONVILLE — It was Senior Night, Homecoming and the grand reopening of Blair Field, but Madison made Friday night forgettable for host Jeffersonville.
The Cubs built a 20-0 lead en route to a 41-14 win — their first-ever (save a forfeit) over the Red Devils — in their last Hoosier Hills Conference season.
Madison (3-4, 2-2) saved an emphatic best for last.
The Red Devils’ defense put together two fine red-zone stands, but penalties put Jeffersonville (1-5, 0-4) in an early hole.
On the Red Devils’ first possession, senior running back Jordan Ferguson swept left and ran for a 66-yard touchdown — only to have the run called back due to a holding call. It was that kind of night for Jeff, which was forced to punt four plays later.
On Madison’s ensuing possession, the Cubs faced fourth-and-14 at the Jeff 31, but a pass interference call kept the drive alive. Five plays later, Trenton Barnes scored on a 4-yard run and the Cubs led 6-0 with 3:49 to play in the first period.
Early in the second quarter, the Red Devils came up short on fourth-and-3 at midfield. Madison took over and needed just one play for Barnes to hit Colin Yancey with a 46-yard touchdown pass. A two-point run made it 14-0.
Madison used a pass-interference penalty to keep its next scoring drive alive. The penalty was called against Jeff on third-and-8 at the Cubs’ 40. Four plays later, Parker Jones hit Drew Hayden with a 14-yard TD pass to put Madison up 20-0 with 7:46 left in the half.
The Red Devils made two huge plays in the final seven minutes of the half. With 6:11 left, quarterback Cole Phillips connected with Caleb Thomas for a 58-yard TD pass. Gafred Altamirano’s kick made it 20-7.
On the final possession of the half, Madison drove to the Jeff 3-yard line with less than 20 seconds remaining. On fourth-and-goal, the Red Devils’ defense stood tall – making a stop to keep the Cubs out of the end zone as time expired.
The stalled drive didn’t slow down the Cubs, who took the first possession of the third quarter and drove right down the field. From the Jeff 7, Madison used a trick play as Barnes hit Jones with a TD pass to make it 26-7 at the 8:14 mark.
The Red Devils looked to stay in it with a nice drive to close out the third quarter. An 11-yard run by Ferguson put Jeff on the Madison 5. Three plays later, Phillips hit senior Deydrian Hughes with a 4-yard TD toss and it was 26-14 going into the fourth.
Early in the fourth, the Red Devils’ defense made another big stand. This time the Cubs had first-and-10 at the Jeff 14 and could get no closer than the 9.
However, it was all for naught. Jeff couldn’t put together a drive and gave the ball right back to the Cubs. With 8:58 left, Jones hit Yancey with a 22-yard scoring pass to make it 34-14.
Barnes added a 55-yard interception return for a TD moments later to help make the final margin.
Next up for Jeffersonville is a conference matchup at Jennings County next Friday.
