FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central just couldn’t muster quite enough offense as Daviess County (Ky.) outlasted the host Highlanders 21-14 in overtime Friday night at Ron Weigleb Stadium.
The Panthers, a last-minute replacement for Seymour, spoiled Floyd’s Homecoming.
The Highlanders managed just 47 total yards in the second half, and 46 of those came on one play — a 46-yard pass from quarterback Tristan Robertson to Max Grangier.
Floyd Central (0-4), however, used its defense to tie the game late in the third quarter as Grangier intercepted a pass and ran it 20 yards for a score.
In OT, Daviess County needed just one play to score — a 10-yard run by Gunnar Evans.
The Highlanders took the first drive of the game and drove 64 yards in eight plays, highlighted by a 17-yard pass from Robertson to Jordan Fonda and a 16-yard run from Eli Branham.
From the 2, Robertson took the snap and ran behind the entire offensive line and Floyd Central led 7-0 with 7 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Panthers got their high-powered passing game on track.
Daviess County quarterback Joe Humphreys, who holds college offers from Middle Tennessee and Appalachian State, connected on a 30-yard scoring pass to Max Dees as the ball barely eluded a couple of Floyd Central defenders.
The Panthers threatened two more times, but Humphreys threw an interception in the end zone and Carter Hamilton fumbled at the Floyd Central 25 and Jaxon Farley recovered it for the Highlanders.
For the game, Floyd managed 192 yards of total offense — 98 on the ground and 94 in the air.
Humphreys threw for 335 yards, but Floyd Central stayed close by intercepting three of those passes.
The Highlanders visit Jeffersonville next Friday night.
DAVIESS COUNTY (KY.) 21, FLOYD CENTRAL 14
Daviess County 0 7 7 0 7 — 21
Floyd Central 7 0 7 0 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
FC — Tristan Robertson 2 run (Max Grangier kick), 7:18.
Second quarter
DC — Max Dees 30 pass from Joe Humphreys (Sean Higgs kick), 5:50.
Third quarter
DC — Carter Hamilton 45 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick), 3:14.
FC — Max Grangier 20 interception return (Grangier kick), 1:22.
Overtime
DC — Gunnar Evans 10 run (Higgs kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Daviess County (16-48): Gunnar Evans 16-48.
Floyd Central (39-98): Mitchell Bernardi 16-40, Eli Branham 5-28, Garron Jenkins 5-18, Tristan Robertson 13-12.
Passing
Daviess County: Joe Humphreys 28-48-3-335.
Floyd Central: Robertson 6-17-3-94.
Receiving
Daviess County (29-335): Decker Renfrow 8-91, Max Dees 9-96, Carter Hamilton 6-98, Isaiah Tomes 5-41, Evans 1-9.
Floyd Central (6-94): Max Grangier 1-46, Jaxon Farley 3-26, Jordan Fonda 1-22, Branham 1-5.
