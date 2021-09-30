Week 7 of the season kicks off tonight with several intriguing matchups.
Below is a quick look at all of the games involving our area teams.
JEFFERSONVILLE (2-3, 1-2) AT NEW ALBANY (3-3, 3-0), 7 P.M.
One of the oldest rivalries in the state will be renewed tonight when Jeffersonville visits New Albany.
The Red Devils will try to carry over the momentum from last week’s big overtime win at Silver Creek. Meanwhile the game has a double-dose of motivation for the Bulldogs, who’ll try to avenge last year’s sectional-final loss to Jeff while also attempting to stay in the driver’s seat of the Hoosier Hills Conference race.
“We need to improve on defense this week,” said New Albany coach Steve Cooley, whose team is coming off a 69-45 loss to Class 5A No. 7 Bloomington North. “We put up over 500 yards of offense last week, but gave up too many big plays. We have spent all week tackling a big running back. Number four (Zion Mansfield) for them is a hard runner. Jeff is a very talented team that has explosive athletes everywhere, so we will have to do our best to try and contain their great speed at all the skill positions.”
BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE (3-3, 3-1) AT FLOYD CENTRAL (1-5, 1-1), 7 PM.
Second-place in the HHC will be on the line tonight, when the Stars visit Ron Weigleb Stadium. Both teams enter with only one league loss, so the winner will remain in contention for the conference crown.
“Offensively we must establish a run game. Defensively we must contain the quarterback,” said Floyd Central coach James Bragg, whose team is coming off a 28-14 loss at Columbus East.
SILVER CREEK (3-2, 2-0) AT NORTH HARRISON (2-4, 2-4), 7 P.M.
The Dragons will try to rebound from their loss to Jeff, while also keeping their Mid-Southern Conference title hopes alive, when they visit the Cougars tonight.
North Harrison is averaging 201.5 rushing yards per game. Sophomore Owen Whitaker leads the way at 92.7 yards a game while junior Sawyer Wetzel isn’t far behind at 74 per contest.
“North Harrison is typical North Harrison. They are big and strong, and will be a very physical team,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “We will have our hands full stopping their running game. Especially seeing us struggle to tackle the Mansfield kid from Jeff, I wonder how much toughness our kids on defense have. They will have to show toughness this week, or North Harrison will run for a million. Offensively, we have to be able to run the ball and get production from the quarterback position. When teams load the box against us, we have to be able to throw the ball. Our offensive line has to be able to open holes, no matter who or how many are lined up across from us.”
CHARLESTOWN (4-2, 2-2) AT CORYDON CENTRAL (0-5, 0-4), 7 P.M.
The Pirates try for their fifth win in a row when they visit the Panthers, who have only scored 20 points all season.
“Corydon is in the same spot we were last year with injuries and quarantine,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. “We hope to get through the game without any injuries and be efficient on both sides of the ball without being careless.”
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (4-2) AT CLARKSVILLE (1-5), 7 P.M.
The Generals try to end their four-game losing skid when they host the reigning Class A state champs.
“Covenant Christian is another tough 1A opponent for us,” said Clarksville coach Justin Boser, whose team is coming off a 54-26 loss at Class A No. 10 Perry Central. “Perry Central and Covenant Christian are both ranked in the Top 10 of 1A. The key for us is to get ahead early and lean on our run game to control the game. Robert Lamar is currently leading the state in rushing yards running behind Logan Craig, Chris Hansberry, Luke Cain, Bryan Ramirez, Izaac Chavez and fullback Max Scowden. Defensively we are presented with a different challenge than last week. Perry Central hurt us with their power run game. This week we have to be ready to defend their zone running scheme and their solid passing attack. To defend Covenant Christian we are going to have to be able to tackle in space.”
MILAN (2-4) AT PROVIDENCE (2-4), 7 P.M.
The Pioneers look to end their two-game losing skid when they host the Indians, who have lost four of their last five.
“They’re a young team, just like us,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “They’re big and extremely well-coached. They’ll throw a lot of different looks at us, so it’s been a fun week of preparation.”
INDIANAPOLIS CRIMSON KNIGHTS AT ROCK CREEK (1-4), 7:30 P.M.
The Lions will attempt to end their three-game losing streak when they host the Crimson Knights, but it won’t be easy.
“Another week, another struggle with numbers with COVID,” Rock Creek coach Josh Caldwell said. “We will be short some guys these week yet again. The Knights have a very good running back, which has given us fits all season. If we can contain him and keep our turnovers and penalties down we believe we can come out with a W.”
