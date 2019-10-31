New Albany coach Steve Cooley says his sophomore-laden team has grown up a lot this season.
We'll see just how much at 7 p.m. Friday night when the Bulldogs (4-5) play at Jeffersonville (3-6) in a Class 5A Sectional 16 semifinal at Blair Field.
"We’re young, but these sophomores are starting to play like juniors now because they’ve been through the fire," Cooley said. "These young kids have come through for us, and that’s great for the future, but for us right now the future is now — and it’s focused on the Red Devils."
The two teams met eight weeks ago, with host Jeffersonville scoring the first 32 points en route to a 32-13 win. New Albany was its own worst enemy that night.
"We had way too many penalties the first time we played them. I think we had three or four runs of over 40 yards called back. We had a lot of big plays, mistakes. But we were young and inexperienced and coming off of five key injuries against Castle," Cooley said.
The Bulldogs were in the midst of a five-game losing streak then. They enter tonight's game riding a three-game winning streak.
"We finally got our offensive line back the last three or four weeks. For us that’s huge, because we’ve got to be able to do what we do and run the football and take shots down the field throwing the ball," Cooley said. "Realistically we’re finally healthy."
Cooley said the return of senior right guard Caleb Alstott has been key. Alstott separated his elbow in Week 2.
"The doctor said he'd be out six months, but if he were in the NFL he'd be back in four," Cooley said. "But we ended up getting him back the last couple weeks."
The now-healthy O-line has helped open up plenty of holes for sophomore running back Myles Johnson, who has run for 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, and sophomore quarterback Kyondre Winford, who has run for more than 700 yards.
CHARLESTOWN AT LAWRENCEBURG
One Top 10 team down, one to go for the Pirates (8-2).
Last Friday night they held off No. 3 Brownstown Central 7-6. Friday night they'll face No. 9 Lawrenceburg (9-1) in the Class 3A Sectional 31 semifinals.
Both teams come in rolling.
Charlestown has won eight straight games, while the Tigers have won nine in a row. Lawrenceburg's lone loss was a 30-12 setback to Class 4A No. 1 East Central in Week 1. Since then the Tigers have outscored their opponents by an average of 31.1 points per game.
Lawrenceburg averages 390 yards of total offense a game. The Tigers are led by sophomore quarterback Garrett Yoon, who has thrown for 1,775 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 909 yards and 11 more scores. Junior running back Adam Burd has run for 1,337 yards (133.7 per game) and 18 TDs.
"They are really good, we will have to play a perfect game to win," Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. "They can do multiple things on offense that can hurt you. That 10th grade QB is one of the best I have seen in a few years."
BEDFORD NL AT FLOYD CENTRAL
The Highlanders (7-2) host the Stars (3-6) in the 5A Sectional 16 semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday night. It's a rematch of a game three weeks ago in which Floyd rallied for a 29-21 win on a cold, wet night at Weigleb Stadium.
In that game the Highlanders had fumbles, bad snaps, a mishandled hold on a field-goal attempt and dropped passes.
"We must have great ball-security Friday night," Floyd Central coach James Bragg said. "And, we cannot give up the big play to them."
Junior running back Wenkers Wright ran for 150 yards and two TDs in the win over BNL. He'll enter averaging 190.3 rushing yards per game — which ranks third in 5A and sixth in the state.
The Highlanders' passing game has come on of late. Junior quarterback Tristan Polk averaged 172.3 passing yards in the final three games of the regular season.
PROVIDENCE AT EASTERN
The Pioneers (4-6) look for their third straight trip to the sectional final when they play at Eastern (1-9) in the 2A Sectional 39 semifinals at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Musketeers are coming off their first win of the season, a 22-0 triumph at Union County last week. Eastern, however, hasn't won back-to-back games since 2011.
Below is a more information on all of Friday night's games:
.
NEW ALBANY AT JEFFERSONVILLE
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Blair Field.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: New Albany 4-5, Jeffersonville 3-6.
• COACHES: New Albany — Steve Cooley (14-15 in 3rd year at NAHS, 136-130 in 25th overall); Jeffersonville — Isaac Parker (3-6 in 1st year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Jeffersonville 28-18.
• LAST MEETING: Sept. 6, 2019 — Jeff 32, New Albany 13: Jordan Ferguson ran for 174 yards and a touchdown while Ethan Rogers had a pair of interceptions — including one he returned for a TD — as the Red Devils ended a 3-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Bulldogs look for their fourth straight win. ... Sophomore RB Myles Johnson has run for 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Sophomore QB Kyondre Winford has thrown for 459 yards and five TDs while also running for 706 yards and two more scores. Sophomore WR Dejon Winburn tops the team with 21 catches for 209 yards and four TDs. ... The Red Devils look to bounce back from their 23-20 loss to Bedford North Lawrence in their regular-season finale. ... Senior RB Isaac Findley has been on a tear of late.
• COOLEY SAYS: "Jeff’s probably the biggest team we’ve played this year. They’ve got big guys inside, they’ve got a big offensive line, they're probably the most athletic team we’ve played this year too. They’ve got skill kids everywhere, the Findley kid’s faster than anybody we’ve got, they’re just loaded. ... Their a scary football team. They’re a 6A football team playing down to 5A because of success reasons. We’ve got a tough challenge in front of us, but we’ve had a good week of practice and our kids will be ready."
.
BEDFORD NL AT FLOYD CENTRAL
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Weigleb Stadium.
• RECORDS: Bedford NL 3-6, Floyd Central 7-2.
• COACHES: Bedford NL — Steve Weber (31-40 in 7th year at BNL, 159-69 in 20th overall); Floyd Central — James Bragg (12-7 in 2nd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Floyd Central 27-15.
• LAST MEETING: Oct. 11, 2019 — Floyd Central 29, BNL 21: Wenkers Wright ran for 150 yards and two TDs in the host Highlanders' win.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Stars are looking for their second straight win, after rallying from a 20-0 hole to beat Jeffersonville 23-20 in their regular-season finale. He threw for 166 yards and a TD, while also running for another one, in the loss at FC earlier this season. ... BNL is led by QB Dalton Nikirk, who threw for 178 yards and a TD while also running for another score, in the Stars' comeback win over the Red Devils. ... The Highlanders look for their fourth win in a row. ... Floyd junior RB Wenkers Wright is averaging 190.3 rushing yards per game — which ranks sixth in the state and third in 5A — and has run for 20 TDs. Junior QB Tristan Polk has thrown for 1,009 yards and seven TDs. Senior WR Landon Deweese tops the team with 26 receptions and four receiving TDs, while junior WR Kaleb Quenichet has 24 catches for a team-high 440 yards and a TD. Senior FS Seth Burks tops the team with 75 tackles while junior OLB Trace Richards is second with 63 stops, including seven sacks. Senior J.D. McKay has 57 stops. Senior P/K Cole Hussung is averaging 37.5 yards per punt and 59.5 yards per kickoff. He is 29-for-33 on PATs and has booted six FGs.
• BRAGG SAYS: "We must have great ball-security Friday night. And, we cannot give up the big play to them."
.
CHARLESTOWN AT LAWRENCEBURG
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Neary Field, Lawrenceburg.
• RECORDS: Charlestown 8-2, Lawrenceburg 9-1.
• RANKINGS: Lawrenceburg — No. 9 in Class 3A in Associated Press polls; No. 8 in 3A in Indiana Football Coaches Association polls.
• COACHES: Charlestown — Jason Hawkins (95-36 in 12th year at CHS, 101-49 in 14th overall); Lawrenceburg — Ryan Knigga (75-30 in 9th year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Lawrenceburg 16-5.
• LAST MEETING: Oct. 15, 2010 — Charlestown 39, Lawrenceburg 20: Aaron Daniel threw for 234 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 83 yards and two more TDs as the Pirates closed out the regular season with a win over the Tigers.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Pirates will try for their ninth straight win. ... Charlestown senior RB Marion Lukes has rushed for 1,735 yards — which ranks fifth in the state and first in 3A — and 23 TDs this season. Senior WR Braiden Murphy tops the team with 12 catches for 378 yards and three TDs. Junior LB Deke Brown leads the defense with 104 total tackles, while senior LB Bo Braunecker has 90, including 23 for losses. ... The Tigers try for their 10th straight win. Their lone loss was a 30-12 defeat to 4A No. 1 East Central in their season-opener. ... Lawrenceburg is led by junior RB Adam Burd and sophomore QB Garrett Yoon. Burd has rushed for 1,337 yards and 18 TDs. Yoon, meanwhile, has completed 111 of 176 passes (63.1 percent) for 1,775 yards and 24 TDs while also rushing for 909 yards and 11 more scores.
.
PROVIDENCE AT EASTERN
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Pekin.
• RECORDS: Providence 4-6, Eastern 1-9.
• COACHES: Providence — Larry Denison (52-47 in 9th year); Eastern — Luke Dean (12-41 in 5th year at EHS, 33-81 in 11th overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Providence 1-0.
• LAST MEETING: Oct. 19, 2007 — Providence 62, Eastern 15: Ethan Cook ran for 174 yards and three TDs as the Pioneers mauled the Musketeers, in their first year of varsity competition, 62-15 in the first round of the sectional to give then-coach Gene Sartini his 260th career victory.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: Providence is looking for its second straight win. ... Senior RB Colin Flake tops the team in rushing and received. He has run for 864 yards and eight TDs while making four catches for 155 yards and another score. Senior QB Bishop Edwards has run for 359 yards and six TDs. Senior LB Alec Fougerousse leads the way with 60 total tackles while Edwards, also a LB, has 57 stops. ... The Musketeers are looking for their second straight win. Then haven't won back-to-back games since the 2011 season, when they were guided by current Silver Creek AD John Dablow.
