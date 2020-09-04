HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 'Dogs down Devils

NEW ALBANY — Efficient and steady offense, combined with a stout defensive effort, was enough for host New Albany to land a 26-7 victory over rival Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference game Friday night at Buerk Field.
Junior signal-caller Derell Simmons was at the head of the Bulldogs’ scoring success, accounting for all four of his team’s touchdowns. The junior had two in the air and two on the turf.
“We like passing the ball and building up our confidence in the passing game,” Simmons said. “We continue to be smart running the ball. We are taking care of the ball and managing the game.”
The opposite side of the ball was a pleasure to watch for a complete four quarters in the eyes of New Albany skipper Steve Cooley.
“Derell managed the game and did a nice job offensively,” Cooley said. “Our defense was huge. We’ve been off and on with our defense the last few weeks and to hold a big school to seven points is huge. We had some big goal-line stands. Those are big for our kids.”
While Simmons had a big night, it looked as if Jeffersonville tailback Jordan Ferguson was going to set the tone early. The senior had five runs of 9-plus yards on the opening drive. The Bulldogs, however, forced a fumble on the 1-yard-line.
Offensively, New Albany went to work. A 10-play, 99-yard drive was highlighted by lineman Chris Cosby opening up a wide hole for Myles Johnson to scamper 32 yards toward the red zone. Facing a critical fourth-and-8, Simmons dropped back and threw a dart to the numbers of DeJon Winburn for a 20-yard TD. The slant put the Bulldogs up 6-0.
“That play was wide open,” Simmons said. “He sat there and waited for it.”
Simmons would close with 147 rushing yards on five carries while going 4-for-6 in the passing game for 87 yards.
The second of three monster red-zone stops for New Albany came to start the second quarter. On fourth-and-goal at the 2, Jeff’s draw play was snuffed out.
The Red Devils, however, would score on its next possession. Quarterback Cole Phillips completed his first attempt of the night from the shotgun, hitting Caleb Thomas for a 27-yard TD on a slant route. The extra point by Gafred Altamirano put the Red Devils up 7-6.
Before half, New Albany took the lead for good. It took a pair of fourth-down conversions to keep the 12-play scoring drive alive. Johnson had carries of eight and 10 yards on fourth-and-shorts. When it came time to score, a fake handoff to Johnson drew a bulk of the Jeffersonville defenders right, while Simmons kept the ball and scampered in, untouched, from the 12.
Johnson had another big night on the home turf, rushing for 131 yards on 18 carries.
The 12-7 lead for New Albany ballooned to 26-7 in the third quarter. Simmons had a 36-yard screen pass to Ja’raylan Johnson go for a touchdown.
The next series saw Simmons run another keeper 17-yards to pay dirt.
“Nothing rattles them right now,” Cooley said of his team. “A lot of young teams, like ours last year, they get rattled if they get behind or when something bad happens. These kids, they went through that last year as sophomores and juniors. If something bad happens, they just play the next play.”
One more defensive stand came in the second half when a Jeff drive was halted at the seven.
“I was proud of our defense,” Cooley said. “We’ve made a lot of strides in the last several weeks. For the most part we still have to get better. We were without our kicker tonight. Next week, we will be back in action.”
Ferguson had another stellar night on the ground for Jeffersonville, rolling along for 195 yards on 29 touches.
“(Ferguson) did a really good job cutting back against our tackle,” Cooley said. “Once we got our backside guy to sit there and play the cutback, we got better containing him. It wasn’t easy.”
Sitting at 3-0 is a nice position in the eyes of Simmons.
“I like it because we keep getting better,” he said. “We are still a young team. Last year we had a lot of sophomores starting, so we can see we’ve improved. Now that we’ve gotten bigger and stronger, it’s a different story.”
The Bulldogs (1-0 in the HHC) host Floyd Central (2-1, 0-0) at 7 p.m. next Friday night, while the Red Devils (1-2, 0-1) are scheduled to host Columbus East at refurbished Blair Field.