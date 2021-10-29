HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 'Dogs down Highlanders

FLOYDS KNOBS — New Albany — known more for its explosive offense — put its defense on display and didn’t allow a point in the last three quarters en route to a 28-7 win over host Floyd Central on Friday night in the semifinals of Class 5A Sectional 16.
The Bulldogs (7-3) will host Seymour (4-5) next Friday for the sectional title. New Albany won at Seymour 48-27 on Oct. 8.
The Bulldogs last won a sectional title in 2002 during an 11-2 campaign.
On the night — one that featured a constant drizzle — New Albany allowed just 179 yards and the one score.
“Our defense played well,” said New Albany coach Steve Cooley. “Our offense drove it when they needed to. We were really crisp before it started raining and our passing game was really on point.
“Our defense is what helped us through there and got a bunch of stops on fourth down."
The Highlanders needed to get off to a good start and they sure didn’t.
Actually, two days before Halloween, it was nightmarish.
New Albany took the opening kickoff and went on a 66-yard drive, highlighted by a 30-yard pass from Derell Simmons to DeJon Winburn and a 31-yard run by Myles Johnson.
The Bulldogs went ahead on a 5-yard pass from Simmons to DaQuan High.
On Floyd Central’s first play from scrimmage, Mitchell Bernardi fumbled at the Floyd Central 35.
From there, New Albany needed five plays to go ahead 14-0 after a 12-yard TD run by Simmons, who took the snap and darted around the left side.
The Highlanders got the ball and started to move it — with ease.
Bernardi put Floyd Central on the board with a 7-yard scoring run with 6:55 left in the first quarter.
Floyd Central then recovered an onside kick and looked prime to climb back in the game but ran out of momentum on offense.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs’ explosive offense added two more scores in the second quarter, a 18-yard pass from Simmons to Kaden Watson and an 8-yard run from Kyondre Winford.
With a 28-7 lead in the second half, New Albany didn’t take many chances in the second half.
For the game, the Bulldogs threw just 11 times.
“With the conditions like they were, we were really playing close to the vest,” Cooley said. “We just managed the game and went from there. I was pleased with that.”
Now Cooley and the Bulldogs turn their collective thoughts to Seymour.
“They’re young but they’re talented,” Cooley said. “For us, we’re going to have to play well. . . We’re playing in November, playing for a championship, playing for a trophy.”
.
CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 16
Friday's semifinal at Ron Weigleb Stadium
NEW ALBANY 28, FLOYD CENTRAL 7
New Albany 14 14 0 0 – 28
Floyd Central 7 0 0 0 – 7
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
NA – DaQuan High 5 pass from Derell Simmons (Zachary Fleming kick), 9:58;
NA – Simmons 12 run (Fleming kick), 8:27;
FC – Mitchell Bernardi 7 run (Max Grangier kick), 6:55;
Second Quarter
NA – Kaden Watson 18 pass from Simmons (Fleming kick), 9:51;
NA – Keyondre Winford 8 run (Fleming run), 2:46;
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
NA (41-226): Myles Johnson 22-102, Kyondre Winford 10-41, Derell Simmons 7-58, Ja’raylan Johnson 1-23, Dejon Winburn 1-2.
FC (32-100) Mitchell Bernardi 20-67, Tristan Robertson 6-(minus) 1, Cody Bibelhauser 3-22, Garron Jenkins 3-12.
Passing
NA (5-10-0-83): Simmons 5-10-0-83.
FC (13-33-1-73): Robertson 12-30-1-, Bibelhauser 1-3-0-6.
Receiving
NA (5-83): Myles Johnson 1-6, Kaden Watson 1-18, Dejon Winburn 1-30, Ja’raylan Johnson 1-24, Daquan High 1-5.
FC (13-79): Eli Branhan 3-16, Max Grangier 3-27, Jordan Fonda 3-29, Robertson 1-6, Samuel Lockhard 1-0, Jaxon Farley 2-1.