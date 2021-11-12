HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 'Dogs win 1st regional title

NEW ALBANY — With arguably the biggest win in school history, New Albany finally broke through.
The Bulldogs allowed just 39 yards in the second half and rolled over eighth-ranked Bloomington South for a 33-14 win Friday night in a Class 5A regional final.
The victory gave New Albany its first-ever regional championship while also avenging its 50-20 loss to the Panthers in the season-opener for both on Aug. 20.
“My hats off to our seniors,” said Bulldogs head man Steve Cooley, who coached four years at South early in his career. “They’ve done something nobody’s ever done in Southern Indiana, as far as a big school, in getting to the semistate.”
New Albany (9-3), which has won six straight and nine of its last 10, will visit No. 1, and reigning state champ, Indianapolis Cathedral (12-1) next Friday night in a semistate contest. The Fighting Irish ousted New Palestine 23-7 Friday.
Before his team’s game against South, Cooley said he received countless emails and messages from people who were tired of people saying schools in Southern Indiana couldn’t win in football.
“We made it and we’re going to enjoy it this weekend,” he said. “And we’re going to try to go 1-0 next week.”
Against the Panthers (8-3), New Albany running back Myles Johnson reached another gear.
The senior rambled for 116 yards in the second half alone, scoring on runs of 6 and 10 yards.
“We just stayed focused and kept our eyes on the prize and kept going,” Johnson said. “I’m at a loss for words. I don’t know the words to describe how I feel. It’s crazy.”
Johnson said he did it for his family.
“My uncle played here; both of my grandfathers played here; my cousins played here. They can have part of this as well,” he said.
Johnson finished the contest with 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
In the first half, the Bulldogs went toe-to-toe with South.
After the Panthers took over at midfield following a Derell Simmons interception, they drove the remaining 52 yards in 12 plays.
South went ahead on a 5-yard run by Gavin Adams with 3 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first quarter.
New Albany, however, came back with a solid response.
The Bulldogs went 65 yards, highlighted by a 35-yard flea-flicker pass from Simmons to DeJon Winburn that moved them down to the South 23.
A few plays later, Johnson went right up the middle on a quick hitter, scoring from 11 yards with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs then went ahead in the second quarter, when Simmons intercepted a pass by South’s quarterback Jarrin Alley and returned it 25 yards for the score with 5:52 left in the first half.
The Panthers, however, came right back and engineered a 14-play, 80-yard drive, capped by a 6-yard scoring run by Adams, tying the game at the half, 14-all.
The second half, though, belonged to the Bulldogs.
“I thought we were going to play well,” Cooley said. “I liked our game plan. I liked our preparation. We figured some things out. I thought if we executed, we had a chance. ... We played really well on defense in the second half.”
CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINAL
Friday night at Buerk Field
NEW ALBANY 33, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 14
Bloomington South 7 7 0 0 — 14
New Albany 7 7 6 13 — 33
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
BS — Gavin Adams 5 run (Nathan Zurface kick), 3:54.
NA — Myles Johnson 11 run (Zachary Fleming kick), 0:35.
Second Quarter
NA — Derell Simmons 25 interception return (Fleming kick), 5:52.
BS — Adams 6 run (Zurface kick), 0:41.
Third Quarter
NA — Johnson 6 run (run failed), 8:08.
Fourth Quarter
NA — Johnson 10 run (pass failed), 4:55.
NA — Kyondre Winford 6 run (Fleming kick);) :52.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
South (35-119): Gavin Adams 26-94, Cooper Fox 1-2, Jarrin Alley 6-24, Sam Cosner 1-1, Lucas Waldon 1-(minus) 2.
NA (48-235): Myles Johnson 31-180, Derell Simmons 8-22, Keyondre Winford 8-49, Daquan High 1-(minus) 15.
Passing
South (9-18-2-65): Jarrin Alley 9-18-2-65.
NA (7-15-1-86): Simmons 7-15-1-86.
Receiving
South: Tysen Smith 5-38, Cooper Fox 2-10, Adams 1-14, Lucas Waldron 1-3.
NA: Kaden Watson 2-24, Dejon Winburn 5-62.