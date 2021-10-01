HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 'Dogs, Winburn burn Devils

NEW ALBANY — Derrell Simmons was honest.
The New Albany senior quarterback said he had revenge on his mind Friday night as the host Bulldogs beat long-time rival Jeffersonville 41-19 in a Hoosier Hills Conference showdown at Buerk Field.
Simmons threw four touchdown passes and had an interception on defense to help New Albany (4-3, 4-0) stay in the driver’s seat of the league race.
“Most definitely it was a big revenge game for us,” said Simmons, whose team lost 35-25 to the Red Devils in last year’s sectional final. “They were talking all that trash on social media. We came back and kept our cool.”
Three of Simmons’ TD passes went to DeJon Winburn. The fellow senior made several circus catches and gained lots of yards after the catch.
“Winburn is one of the best on the team,” Simmons said. “He’s one of the best wide receivers in the state right now.”
Leading 20-13 at the break, New Albany took the second-half kickoff and drove 58 yards in four plays as Simmons connected with Winburn for a 38-yard TD pass to give the ‘Dogs a 27-13 lead with 10 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter.
Jeff (2-4, 1-3) got back in the game as senior quarterback Cole Phillips scored on a 1-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter. The extra point was no good and the Red Devils trailed 27-19 with 11:53 to play.
It was all Bulldogs after that.
New Albany put together a six-play, 61-yard drive as Kyondre Winford scored a on 22-yard run.
The Bulldogs then recovered the ensuing kickoff and it took them seven plays to reach pay dirt as Winburn scored his third touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Simmons.
“Our defense made some plays when they needed to and out offense executed at a high tempo,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “Winburn had a great game. Our offensive line did a great job of pass protecting. Our defense made the plays when they had too.”
Both teams struck early as Jeff scored on its second play from scrimmage as Mansfield followed up a long reception by Davarhy Julian with a 1-yard TD run 30 seconds into the game.
New Albany came right back as DaQuan High caught a pass from Simmons at midfield and went the rest the way untouched for a 77-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7.
The Bulldogs took the lead on another explosive play as Simmons connected with Winburn, who caught the pass near the left sideline and rambled 67 yards for a touchdown. The extra point kick was blocked, but the Bulldogs led 13-7 with 13 seconds left in the opening quarter.
“It’s what we knew what would get us in trouble was the deep ball,” Jeffersonville coach Isaac Parker said. “We didn’t execute tonight offensively and we didn’t do our job defensively.”
Jeff responded with a nine-play, 65-yard drive as Phillips scored on a 1-yard plunge up the middle. The extra-point attempt was blocked and the game was tied 13-all with 8:51 to play in the second period.
The Bulldogs answered again. This time with a seven-play, 60-yard drive to score the go-ahead touchdown as Winford ran off the right side for a 1-yard touchdown. Zachary Fleming’s PAT kick gave the Bulldogs a 20-13 advantage.
“We will see them again in the playoffs. It’s hard to beat a team twice,” said Parker, whose team lost the regular-season meeting between these two last year before coming out victorious in the sectional final. “Maybe we’ll come out and execute better.”
Jeffersonville will host Columbus East while New Albany visits Seymour next Friday night.
NEW ALBANY 41, JEFFERSONVILLE 19
Jeffersonville 7 6 0 6 — 19
New Albany 13 7 7 14 — 41
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
J — Zion Mansfield 1-yard run (Hannah Magruder kick).
NA — DaQuan High 77 pass from Derrell Simmons (Zachary Fleming kick).
NA — DeJon Winburn 67, run (kick blocked).
Second quarter
J — Cole Phillips 1 run (kick blocked).
NA — Kyondre Winford, 1 run (Fleming kick).
Third quarter
NA — Winburn, 38 pass from Simmons (Fleming kick).
Fourth quarter
J — Phillips, 1 run (kick failed).
NA — Winford, 22 run (Fleming kick).
NA — Winburn, 15 pass from Simmons (Fleming kick).