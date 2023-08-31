HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dragons at Floyd highlights Week 3 slate

Week 3 of the high school football season kicks off tonight.
Below is a quick glance at each of the games involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties.
SILVER CREEK (1-1) AT FLOYD CENTRAL (1-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
Both teams look to carry over the momentum from big victories last weekend when they meet in this new rivalry at Ron Weigleb Stadium.
The Dragons downed Salem 42-21 last Friday night while the Highlanders pulled out a thrilling, last-second 34-33 win over Terre Haute South at Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday night.
The visiting team has won each of the first two meetings.
JENNINGS COUNTY (2-0, 0-0) AT NEW ALBANY (0-2, 0-0), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
These two teams have started their seasons in vastly different ways, albeit against vastly different competition.
The somewhat surprising Panthers have outscored their first two foes 101-25 while the Bulldogs have been outpointed 91-3 in their first two games.
Keep in mind, though, that New Albany has won seven straight in this series.
One of the bright spots for the Bulldogs so far has been Donovan Taylor. The freshman is averaging 126 all-purpose yards a game, granted much of that has come from kickoff returns.
CLARKSVILLE (0-2) AT CHARLESTOWN (1-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Generals will try to end their 16-game losing streak to the Pirates when they visit Dutch Reis Field.
Clarksville hasn’t beaten the Pirates since 2006 and hasn’t won at Charlestown since 1999, when the late Dennis Hawkins (father of Pirates bench boss Jason Hawkins) was coaching the Generals.
Charlestown will look to get the bad taste from last Saturday’s 34-28 loss to Mid-Southern Conference-rival Brownstown Central out of its collective mouth.
PROVIDENCE (2-0) AT MADISON (0-2), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Class A No. 7 Pioneers, who will be trying for their second straight 3-0 start, have outscored their first two foes by a combined score of 103-16.
On the flip side, the Cubs have been outscored 90-0. Translation, it could be a long night for Madison.
JEFFERSONVILLE (0-2, 0-1) AT BEDFORD NL (0-2, 0-0), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Red Devils try for their first victory of the season when they visit the reigning Hoosier Hills Conference co-champion Stars, who are also winless so far.
Both teams have faced formidable foes in their first two weeks. While Jeff was outscored 94-27 at home by Whiteland and Seymour, BNL suffered narrow road losses — by a combined 11 points (44-33) — at Martinsville and Bloomington North.
This has been a very competitive series in recent years with three of the last four meetings being decided by three points or less, including BNL’s 19-18 win at Jeff last year.
TRADERS POINT CHRISTIAN (0-1) AT ROCK CREEK (1-1), 2 P.M. SATURDAY
The Lions look to go 2-0 at home when they host the Knights at the Woehrle Athletic Complex on Saturday afternoon.
Traders Point is coming off a 34-26 loss to Dugger Union, which Rock Creek beat 18-12 in its season-opener.