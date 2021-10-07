HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dragons, Braves could decide MSC title

Week 8 of the season kicks off tonight with several intriguing matchups.
Below is a quick look at all of the games involving our area teams.
SILVER CREEK (4-2, 3-0) AT BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL (7-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. TONIGHT
The Dragons can take a giant step toward their second straight Mid-Southern Conference title with a win at Brownstown, but they’ll have to do something they’ve never done — walk off the Braves’ home field with a victory.
“(It’s) conference championship week!” said Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus, whose team has won 12 consecutive league games since losing 22-13 at Brownstown on Oct. 11, 2019. “Brownstown is really good, Coach (Reed) May and his staff do such a great job. For us to have success, defensively we have to be disciplined and have 11 guys do their jobs on every play. Offensively we have to get the run game going. We must elevate our physicality and get movement on the offensive line.”
NEW ALBANY (4-3, 4-0) AT SEYMOUR (2-4, 2-2), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Bulldogs can take another step toward their first Hoosier Hills Conference title since 2002 when they visit the Owls. Seymour may have a losing record, but it’s averaging 30.3 points per game.
“Seymour is an explosive team that can score on every play. Their passing game is very good and their QB run-game is outstanding. We will have to play well on defense to contain their big play capabilities,” said New Albany coach Steve Cooley, whose team has won four straight against the Owls by an average of 9.8 points per game. “(Also) we need to execute on offense at a high level and take care of the ball and not make mistakes in the kicking game.”
JENNINGS COUNTY (1-6, 0-4) AT FLOYD CENTRAL (2-5, 2-1), 7 p.m. TONIGHT
The Highlanders look to solidify second place in the HHC when they host the Panthers, who are winless in league play.
Floyd has won five straight against Jennings by an average of 30.4 points a game.
COLUMBUS EAST (2-5, 2-2) AT JEFFERSONVILLE (2-4, 1-3), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Red Devils try to end a 17-game losing streak to the Olympians when the latter visits Blair Field.
Jeff’s last win over East was 14-0 on Oct. 10, 2003. Since then the Olympians have beaten the Red Devils by an average of 35.4 points per game.
SALEM (4-1, 3-1) AT CHARLESTOWN (5-2, 3-2), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pirates look for their sixth straight win when they host the Lions in an MSC showdown. Salem won last year’s meeting 35-34 in overtime.
“It’s Senior Night and we expect to play hard,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. “Salem is a very good team. They can run, pass and their defense runs to the ball. It would be a very good win.”
PROVIDENCE (3-4) AT CORYDON CENTRAL (0-6), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
This used to be an annual matchup that the Pioneers dominated. Over the last 35 years, Providence has won all 16 meetings, including 49-0 in the last one in 1998.
The Panthers have struggled mightily this season. They’ve been outscored 251-20.
“Corydon’s record is not indicative of the type of program they are. They are a fundamentally solid football team and our guys better be ready to play,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said.
ROCK CREEK (1-5) AT
EDINBURGH (4-3), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Lancers, who won this matchup 42-0 last year and 37-6 in 2019, are led by senior quarterback Riley Palmeter. He averages 236.3 passing yards per game and has tossed 19 touchdown passes. His top targets are junior Caleb Dewey (47 catches, 844 yards, 10 TDs) and junior Jarrett Turner (46 receptions, 487 yards, five TDs).
“Edinburgh is going to be tough,” Rock Creek coach Josh Caldwell said. “Their QB, Riley Palmeter, is one of the best in the state and wide Caleb Dewey is top three in the state in receiving yards, regardless of class. So it’s going to take every ounce of grit on Friday for our guys to win. They love to throw the ball and we haven’t seen that a lot this year. It could get interesting if we keep our turnovers low and create some on defense.”
SOUTH CENTRAL (UNION MILLS) (2-3) VS. CLARKSVILLE (1-6), 4:30 P.M. SATURDAY AT NOBLESVILLE
The Generals look to snap their five-game losing streak when they face the Satellites at Noblesville, a place that has special meaning to Clarksville coach Justin Boser.
“Saturday’s matchup should be a good challenge for us,” Boser said. “Both teams have not had the winning seasons we were looking for this year. South Central is on a two-game winning streak and we just got done playing two Top-10 1-A teams. Personally I’m excited for where we are playing this game. Noblesville is where I spent my childhood. It is where my father and grandfather went to school. It is just about a year ago that my father and grandfather passed away. These North vs South games have not really happened outside of state championship games. This should a fun a new experience for our players.”