HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dragons crush Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville provided little resistance for the Silver Creek rushing attack as the visiting Dragons poured on a 70-0 thrashing Friday night.
The Dragons scored touchdowns on all of their 10 possessions during the Mid-Southern Conference contest to remain unbeaten.
Silver Creek (6-0, 5-0) did most of its damage on the ground, amassing 413 yards on just 31 carries, an average of more than 13 yards a tote.
Despite the lopsided score, Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said, “Clarksville’s defense this year is much-improved. We didn’t think we’d be able to run it that well.”
Senior Ben Landers led the Dragons with 122 yards on nine carries and scored four touchdowns. LaShun Mays Jr. added 89 yards and a TD on only seven carries. In a reserve role late in the game, Carver Hoffman, another sophomore, cashed in with 114 yards on just six carries.
Creek took control right away
After recovering an onside kick to start the game, the Dragons needed just three plays to score as Landers raced in from 31 yards out.
“We wanted to get on the board in a hurry and steal a possession,” Papenhaus said.
After Clarksville gave the ball away on downs, the Dragons went to work again.
This time, it took Silver Creek five plays to score as quarterback Dylan Meyers dropped the ball, picked it up and leaned into the end zone from the 2 with 5:15 left in the first quarter.
For Creek, that was only the beginning.
After the Dragons intercepted a Jake Cummings pass, they needed a longer drive — 10 plays — to go up 20-0 after Landers’ 14-yard touchdown run.
A 13-yard scoring run by Mays preceded a 26-yard scoring pass from Meyers to Trey Schoen and the Dragons led quickly ballooned to 35-0.
Silver Creek had two more TDs in its 37-point second quarter. The first was a 22-yard touchdown run by Landers. The second was a 25-yard fumble recovery return by junior defensive lineman Ben Bluehs.
Silver Creek led 49-0 at intermission.
With a running clock in the second half, the Dragons scored three more times — a 36-yard pass from Meyers to Landers and two fourth-quarter runs by Hoffman (5 and 36 yards).
“We wanted to work on stuff in the passing game,” Papenhaus said of the third-quarter throws. “We wanted to work on a couple of plays against live competition. Clarksville has great athletes.”
Clarksville’s gritty sophomore running back Robert Lamar led the Generals (3-3, 2-3) with 110 yards on 24 carries.
“Defensively, it was great for us because they have as good of skilled athletes as we’ll see until the playoffs,” Papenhaus said.
The Dragons host North Harrison next Friday night while the Generals visit Brownstown Central.