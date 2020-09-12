PEKIN — Dylan Meyers threw for 119 yards and three touchdowns to lead Silver Creek to a 60-8 win at Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Friday night.
Also for the Dragons, Ben Landers ran for two TDs and Jake Lucas had a pair of touchdown catches while Trey Schoen ran for a TD and also returned a punt for one.
Schoen got Creek rolling early with a 28-yard touchdown run 1 minute, 42 seconds into the game. That was the start of a 33-point first period for the Dragons (4-0, 3-0), who finished with 388 yards of total offense.
Creek led 52-0 at halftime and 60-0 after three quarters before the Musketeers scored with 7:17 to play.
The Dragons held Eastern to 87 yards of offense, including only 15 through the air, and also had a trio of takeaways.
Creek hosts winless Scottsburg, which lost 43-7 to Corydon Central on Friday, next Friday night.
SILVER CREEK 60, EASTERN 8
Silver Creek 33 19 8 0 — 60
Eastern 0 0 0 8 — 8
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC — Trey Schoen 28 run (kick failed), 10:18.
SC — Myles Rountree 20 pass from Dylan Meyers (LaShun Mays run), 9:31.
SC — Schoen 60 punt return (Johnathan McIntyre kick), 8:25.
SC — Jake Lucas 10 pass from Meyers (pass failed), 3:21.
SC — Ben Landers 2 run (kick failed), 0:55.
Second quarter
SC — Mays 4 run (kick failed), 11:38.
SC — Landers 1 run (McIntyre kick), 3:13.
SC — Lucas 27 pass from Meyers (kick failed), 0:03.
Third quarter
SC — Peyton Lacy 1 run (Charles Berkley run), 3:35.
Fourth quarter
E — Anthony McBride 6 run (Nathan Teusch run), 7:17.
GAME STATISTICS
Passing
Silver Creek (5-9-0-119) — Dylan Meyers 5-7-0-119, Peyton Lacy 0-2-0-0.
Eastern (6-19-2-15) — Nathan Teusch 6-19-2-15.
Rushing
Silver Creek (30-269) — Ben Landers 6-64, Trey Schoen 2-60, LaShun Mays 6-42, Jake Lucas 1-28, Carver Hoffman 4-28, Lacy 3-27, Charles Berkley 3-12, Kaden Smith 4-7, Donovan Mosley 1-1.
Eastern (17-72) — Anthony McBride 5-66, Brant Farris 1-3, Teusch 6-2, Marcus Martin 3-1, Dallis Starrett 2-0.
Receiving
Silver Creek — Landers 1-48, Lucas 2-37, Myles Rountree 1-20, Schoen 1-14.
Eastern — Starrett 5-19, Martin 1-(-4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.