SALEM — Jamari Powell and Sam Conn combined to run for 244 yards and four touchdowns to lead Silver Creek to a 42-21 triumph at Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
Powell rushed 13 times for 131 yards and two TDs while Conn ran 12 times for 113 yards and two scores of his own in the Dragons' win, which was interrupted by a lengthy delay due to severe weather in the area.
The Lions, thanks to a long touchdown pass, took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. However, Conn's 1-yard TD run cut Salem's advantage to one late in the period.
Bryce Henderson's 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave Creek a lead it wouldn't lose. Kedon Ward's two-point conversion pass to Jaxon Serna made it 14-7. That's when the rain and lighting came with around six minutes left in the first half.
After the delay, Powell's 23-yard TD run, followed by Bo Ndaruhutse's extra-point kick, made it 21-7. Salem then scored to cut the Dragons' lead to 21-14 at the break.
Silver Creek took control in the third period, outscoring the Lions 14-0. First, Ward tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Henderson to boost the Dragons' lead back to double digits. Later, Powell's 6-yard touchdown run (followed by his conversion run) made it 35-14.
Salem scored in the fourth quarter to make it 35-21 before Conn's 5-yard TD run put the game away.
In addition to the big games by Powell and Conn, Henderson finished with 107 yards (81 rushing, 26 receiving) of total offense and two TDs (one rushing, one receiving).
The Dragons (1-1, 1-1) will visit Floyd Central next Friday night.
SILVER CREEK 42, SALEM 21
Silver Creek 6 15 14 7 — 42
Salem 7 7 0 7 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SA — Harley Schocke 65-yard TD pass from Zayne Paulley (Jonny Tally kick).
SC — Sam Conn 1 rush (PAT failed).
Second quarter
SC — Bryce Henderson 10 run (Jaxon Serna pass from Kedon Ward).
SC — Jamari Powell 23 run (Boaz Ndaruhutse kick).
SA — Adam Mull 5 run (Tally kick).
Third quarter
SC — Henderson 22 pass from Ward (PAT failed).
SC — Powell 6 run (Powell run).
Fourth quarter
SA — Logan Dent 9 run (Tally kick).
SC — Conn 5 run (Ndaruhutse kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: SC — Jamari Powell 13-131, Sam Conn 12-113, Bryce Henderson 5-81, Kedon Ward 4-31. SA — Lenny Nguyen 14-114, Harley Schocke 4-21, Evan Bowling 2-7, Waylon Foster 2-4, Noah Deaton 1-1, Adam Mull 9-(-3), Joel Altemeyer 1-(-15).
Passing: SC — Ward 4-9-0-40. SA — Zayne Paulley 1-1-0-65, Mull 2-6-0-29.
Receiving: SC — Henderson 2-26, Darius Gray 2-14. SA — Schocke 1-65, Bowling 1-12.
