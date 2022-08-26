HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dragons down Lions

SELLERSBURG — After another rocky start, Silver Creek started to find itself — and found some answers along the way — in a 28-12 victory over visiting Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Friday night.
One of the main answers came in the form of senior running back Charles Berkley, who ran 20 times for 139 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
“Charles Berkley ran the ball hard tonight,” said Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus, whose team bounced back from its season-opening 44-13 loss at rival Charlestown. “I think Charles, tonight, decided he was going to be that guy. He declared himself the guy tonight.”
With Berkley’s help, the Dragons (1-1, 1-1) scored twice in the final 1 minute, 36 seconds of the first half en route to a 14-6 lead at intermission.
Another bright spot for Silver Creek was quarterback Kaden Oliver, who hit 7 of 10 passes for 151 yards and helped the Dragons move down the field with a couple of long completions.
However, it started out quite gloomy for the Dragons.
On the first play of the game, Silver Creek gave up a 62-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as Hayden Baughman veered right and found plenty of daylight and a running lane. The Lions led 6-0 only 13 seconds into the game.
It took the Dragons’ offense awhile to get going.
Finally they did in the second period.
“It was a little shaky early, but we rallied to turn it around,” Papenhaus said. “Tonight, we settled in a little bit with a little more experience under our belts.”
Late in the second quarter, Creek embarked on a 62-yard, seven-play drive. Berkley capped it off with a 4-yard TD run with 1:36 left in the first half. Carley Troutman added the extra point and the Dragons led 7-6.
After Salem placekicker Jonny Tally hit the crossbar from 42 yards on the Lions' ensuing possession, the Dragons didn’t sit on the ball.
From his own 45, Oliver spotted Bryce Henderson open on the left side. Henderson caught the pass and darted down the left sideline before stepping out of bounds at the Salem 4 with 7.5 seconds left.
Berkley again punched it in from 4 four seconds later. After the kick, the Dragons led 14-6 at the break.
Salem cut the Silver Creek lead to 14-12 on a 36-yard run by Zayne Paulley in the third quarter. The Dragons, though, took control with back-to-back scores in the fourth quarter.
Silver Creek scored twice in the final frame — on a 3-yard run by Wyatt Hoffman and a 2-yard plunge by Sam Garing — to seal the win.
“It was a nice, good team win,” Papenhaus said. “It wasn’t flashy by any means. ... We’ve got a ton of stuff to work on.”
.
SILVER CREEK 28, SALEM 12
Salem 6 0 6 0 — 12
Silver Creek 0 14 0 14 — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SAL — Hayden Baughman 72 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:47.
Second quarter
SC — Charles Berkley 4 run (Carley Troutman kick), 1:36.
SC — Berkley 4 run (Troutman kick); 0:03.
Third quarter
SAL — Zayne Paulley 36 run (pass failed), 5:04.
Fourth quarter
SC — Wyatt Hoffman 3 run (Troutman kick), 11:54.
SC — Sam Garing 2 run (Troutman kick), 8:19.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Salem (28-135): Kaleb Tucker 10-72, Zayne Paulley 6-69.
Silver Creek (55-254): Charles Berkley 20-139, Bryce Henderson 4-39, Sam Conn 11-26.
Passing
Salem (2-14-2-20): Tucker 2-14-2-20.
Silver Creek (7-10-1-151): Kaden Oliver 7-10-1-151.
Receiving
Salem: Justin Stephenson 1-18, Paulley 1-2.
Silver Creek: Tyler Bach 4-80, Henderson 1-51, Cooper Murley 1-15, Wyatt Hoffman 1-5.