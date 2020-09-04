HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dragons down Pioneers

SELLERSBURG — In what will likely be the last game in the Silver Creek-Providence series, at least for the foreseeable future, the host Dragons scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions and rolled to a 42-7 win Friday night.
Silver Creek (3-0) started the ball rolling after one minor, very brief hiccup.
On the Dragons’ first play from scrimmage, quarterback Dylan Meyers threw toward LaShun Mays Jr. The ball went threw his hands and was ruled a lateral. The play turned into a 14-yard loss. After that, though, the Dragons took control and rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead.
“It didn’t time out very well,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said of the early miscue. “We’ve got to hit that and keep going forward. ... After the first little bit, we started to roll for awhile.”
On third and 21 of that initial drive, Meyers connected with Ben Landers for 31 yards, pushing the ball into Providence territory.
Two plays later, Trey Schoen went 23 yards to the 18. Landers then ran 15 yards to the Providence 3, where Mays stepped into the end zone.
The Dragons scored four more times in the first half.
Mays, Silver Creek’s power back, added a 2-yard rushing score.
Landers, who piled up 73 yards in the first half, added scoring runs of 14 and 4 yards.
Meyers added a rushing score of his own — a 10-yarder — that capped a 35-point first half for the Dragons and began a running clock for the remainder of the half.
On the defensive side, Silver Creek held the Pioneers to just 59 yards in the first half.
In the third quarter, Mays tallied his third scoring run of the contest when he went in from 5 yards out with 3:50 left, giving the Dragons a commanding 42-0 edge.
Providence (0-2) avoided the shutout with 4:07 left when running back Jeremy Gettelfinger darted to the left corner of the end zone.
“Hats off to Silver Creek,” first-year Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “They are well-coached and they’ve got some big, talented guys.
“We’re playing 10 or 11 guys both ways and it’s hard to keep up with some of the bigger teams. The good news is there are some teams left on our schedule that are comparable size to us.”
One Silver Creek player, junior offensive lineman Brandon Upton, suffered a severe right ankle injury in the third quarter and was carried off the right on a stretcher.
Afterward, Papenhaus said Upton suffered a broken ankle.
“He’ll be tough to replace,” the Silver Creek coach said. “It was just unfortunate.”
Next Friday night the Dragons visit Eastern, while Providence hosts town-rival Clarksville.