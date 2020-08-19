HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dragons excited for 'opportunity'

SELLERSBURG — Last year, Dave Papenhaus entered his first season as head coach at Silver Creek with assistant coaching experience at four area schools already under his belt. He knew what to expect as he began preparing his team for what turned out to be a successful season.
However his second season has, so far, been anything but ordinary as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the safety concerns surrounding the global health crisis and high school football, the Indiana High School Athletic Association isn’t postponing the 2020 season — one of 13 states nationwide moving forward. That means the Dragons will open the new season against Charlestown at 7 p.m. Friday after an eventful preseason.
Silver Creek was among the first programs to report a case of COVID-19 among its players, which “really made it hit home,” Papenhaus said. The Dragons, who followed protocol prior to the positive test, have made it a point to “protect the circle” of the team, according to the coach, meaning to do the right things outside of school and practice, such as wearing a mask in public, as to not squander the opportunity to play.
Therefore, Papenhaus said the team’s leaders have bought in to taking this season one day at a time. Most players had themselves tested on their own time, Papenhaus said.
“Here it’s Monday, there’s no guarantee we’re going to get to Friday,” Papenhaus said earlier this week. “Every time the phone rings I’m like, ‘Please don’t be the call to shut it down.’ It has to be tough on the kids. What a frustrating time to be a junior going into your senior year, all the kids who lost their spring sports — there’s just no certainty. … But they’ve done a really good job managing it, and I think they understand the opportunity they have.”
Following the positive test and nearly 40 negative results, Creek shut down practice for two weeks for good measure. The player who tested positive, who was asymptomatic according to Papenhaus, has since made a full recovery, and the Dragons are playing “catch up” ahead of Week 1. They resumed offseason work the last week of July and started full-contact practices on the first official day, Aug. 6.
Silver Creek players, per protocol, are to wear masks unless they’re in a play during practice. In addition to adhering to social-distancing guidelines, they’re also asked to bring their own water, which makes it look “like it’s Little League baseball out there,” Papenhaus said. Coaches are disinfecting balls and wiping down pads and any other commonly shared piece of equipment in between uses.
“I think, especially in the times we’re in right now, we have to work on us,” Papenhaus said. “I think, overall, the quality of football in general will probably be down some. Just because you’re not three months in, it’s going to be sloppy — from everybody. The best teams around are still going to make some uncharacteristic mistakes early on.”
Silver Creek returns 13 starters — seven on offense and six on defense — from a team that won seven straight games to begin the 2019 season and finished 8-2 overall. The Dragons graduated key players Jonah Scott, Heath Knight, Peyton DeLucio, Taylor Betts and Braxton Fackler while Easton Messer, who led the team with more than 1,000 all-purpose yards, transferred to Christian Academy of Louisville. Papenhaus said Silver Creek developed enough depth in its 2019 season to make up for those departures.
Among the returners is starting senior quarterback Dylan Meyers, who went 18-for-38 for 244 and two touchdowns, and added 115 yards and three touchdowns rushing, in three games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.
“You can tell in the first week or so, when everyone came back, who had been putting in the time and really working over the quarantine. Dylan was definitely one of those guys,” Papenhaus said. “He was outside working on his craft at quarterback. I think he’s primed to have a really good season.”
Senior Ben Landers assumed quarterback duties after Meyers’ injury and ran for 655 yards and eight TDs while throwing for 110 yards and two more scores. Papenhaus said he’ll likely move Landers around this season.
“(He) probably won’t come off,” the coach said.
Sophomore LaShun Mays will be a threat in the running game, too. He ran for 81 yards and four TDs as a freshman
Other key offensive players include running back Mike Lowery, receivers Trey Schoen, Jake Lucas, Joe Lemon and Riley Weber, tight end Myles Rountree and linemen Cole Knox, Tim Clark and Ryley Gunther (a transfer from Providence).
Papenhaus said the Dragons have a solid rotation up front on defense, led by Ben Bluehs, Rountree, Brandon Duncan and James Kearney. Linebackers Logan Myers, Rocky Sheene and Drake Spears will help anchor the defensive side of the ball.
The secondary will be led by Schoen and Lucas.
Silver Creek started last season with seven straight wins before losing 22-13 at Brownstown Central in what ultimately was the Mid-Southern Conference championship game. This year the two teams are scheduled to meet Oct. 9 in Sellersburg in a matchup that once again could be for all the MSC marbles.
However the Dragons — especially during these unprecedented times — are taking it one day at a time.
“We kind of look at like we have to get better every day,” Papenhaus said. “It really doesn’t matter who we play, I feel like we have the makings to have a pretty good team. We just have to keep getting better and not waste days.”
SILVER CREEK AT A GLANCE
Coach: Dave Papenhaus (8-2 in second year).
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 22 at Charlestown, 7 p.m.#
Aug. 28 Salem, 7 p.m.#
Sept. 4 Providence, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Eastern, 7 p.m.#
Sept. 18 Scottsburg, 7 p.m.#
Sept. 25 at Clarksville, 7 p.m.#
Oct. 2 North Harrison, 7 p.m.#
Oct. 9 Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.#
Oct. 16 at Corydon Central, 7 p.m.#
# — Mid-Southern Conference game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 23 Charlestown, W 13-7
Aug. 30 at Salem, W 33-12
Sept. 13 Eastern Pekin, W 37-12
Sept. 20 at Scottsburg, W 46-7
Sept. 27 Clarksville, W 46-12
Oct. 4 at North Harrison, W 40-7
Oct. 11 at Brownstown Central, L 13-22
Oct. 18 Corydon Central, W 28-14
Oct. 25 East Central, L 14-42-x
x — Sectional game
LAST 10 YEARS
Coach: Dave Papenhaus
2019: 8-2
Coach: John Dablow
2018: 7-4
2017: 9-3
2016: 5-5
2015: 6-5
Coach: Jason Hawkins
2014: 4-5
Coach: Mike Donahue
2013: 4-7
2012: 3-7
2011: 0-10
2010: 0-1
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sectional championships (0): None.
Regional championships (0): None.
Semistate championships (0): None.
State championships (0): None.