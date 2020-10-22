The postseason kicks off Friday night with a mega matchup in Sellersburg.
That’s where Class 4A No. 5 East Central will visit ninth-ranked Silver Creek in a first-round game in Sectional 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Trojans are a powerhouse program that, since 2015, has amassed a 64-14 record while racking up four sectional titles, three regional crowns, two semistate victories and one state championship (2017).
“East Central is a top-ranked team, year-in and year-out, for good reason. They are big, physical and well-coached,” Dragons head coach Dave Papenhaus said.
Creek, meanwhile, is on the rise. Since 2017 the Dragons, who revived their program in 2010, are 33-9. In two of the last three years, however, they have had their season ended by the Trojans. In 2017 it was a 24-0 loss in the sectional final in St. Leon. Last year it was a 42-14 setback in the first round, again in St. Leon.
Could this year be different? We’ll find out tonight. One thing that’s different already is that Creek will have homefield advantage. Regardless, both teams are coming off impressive — if not record-setting —regular seasons.
East Central (7-2) averaged 30.7 points per game, while allowing only 9.6. The Trojans’ only defeats were a 10-0 setback at 3A No. 1 Indianapolis Chatard in Week 2 and a 34-27 loss to 4A No. 4 Indianapolis Roncalli last week.
The Dragons (9-0), meanwhile, are coming off the best regular season in program history. They averaged 45.2 points per game, while yielding only 9.1, in winning their first-ever Mid-Southern Conference title.
“Defensively we have to be able to hold up against their rushing game. Offensively, we have to be able to establish our run game,” said Papenhaus, whose team averages 292.3 rushing yards per game. “We have to be sound in the kicking game and not allow any big swings in momentum to go their way due to special teams.”
Below is a quick look at Friday night’s other four games involving area teams.
Rock Creek (0-6) at North Central (1-6), 7 p.m.: The Lions look for their first win of the season — as well as their first-ever postseason win — when they visit the Thunderbirds, who posted their first victory last week, in the first round of Class A Sectional 48.
“We are ready to get back at it this week after having last week off again!” said Rock Creek coach Josh Caldwell, whose team only played six games during the regular season and has had two weeks off since its 42-0 loss at Edinburgh. “We’ve had two great weeks of practice and film study. North Central is a lot like us — low numbers and basically everyone playing both ways. They have a really good running back and we will have to do a great job making sure he doesn’t break for any extra yards.”
Junior Bryce Switzer ran for 536 yards in only four games (134 per) during the regular season while junior Jeremiah Swalls rushed for 326 yards for North Central, which has only attempted 24 passes all season.
“I’ve told the guys that if we do all of the little things, and limit out mistakes, we can win this thing,” Caldwell said. “Plus, it’s better late than never to get a W in a crazy season like we’ve had this year. I really have to give it to our guys this year, we’ve had so much adversity this year and they just never quit.”
Paoli (6-3) at Clarksville (3-6), 7 p.m.: The Generals try to end their five-game losing streak when they host the Rams, who have won four in a row, in a first-round 2A Sectional 39 matchup.
Run defense will be key for the Generals, who allowed 405 rushing yards (294 to Aaron Nevil) in last week’s 54-12 loss to North Harrison.
“Friday will be a tough test. We have to come in ready to stop the run game, which we were unable to do last week. We feel like we have made some good adjustments this week, along with getting a few players back,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said.
On the flip side the Generals, who mustered only 37 rushing yards against the Cougars, hope to get their ground game rolling.
“Offensively we need to get our run game going to open our passing game. We are coming in on a losing streak and they are riding a winning streak. We have faced a lot of adversity over the last five weeks, but (I) feel it has prepared us for this Friday,” Boser said.
Providence (3-5) at Union County (3-5), 7:30 p.m.: The Pioneers, who won three of their final five regular-season games, look to take that momentum on the road when they travel to Liberty to take on the Patriots, who have lost four in a row, in a first-round 2A Sectional 39 game.
“Union County is better than their record indicates. They are big up front with a couple of playmakers in the backfield,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said.
Patriots senior running back Mason Wicker rushed for 851 yards (121.6 per game) and seven touchdowns during the regular season while junior Ragen Bias ran for 444 yards (10.1 per carry) and six TDs. Meanwhile, senior quarterback Zach Hill has thrown for 622 yards and six TDs against six interceptions.
“Our guys have to make dominant tackles and take care of the football on offense,” McDonald said. “We must execute our gameplan and play mistake-free football in order to win this game.”
Greensburg (5-4) at Charlestown (3-6), 7:30 p.m: The Pirates from Clark County look to carry over the momentum from their one-point overtime loss at Salem on Oct. 9 and their 53-6 win over Eastern last week when they host the Pirates from Decatur County in a 3A Sectional 31 first-round game.
“It’s been a crazy year, but we feel like we played our best football the last two weeks,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. “We look forward to the opportunity to play a good Greensburg team at home and see what happens. I’m proud of my kids’ attitudes and work ethic the last few weeks.”
Greensburg is led by senior quarterback Toby Brogan, who has thrown for 1,141 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing for a team-high 580 yards (64.4 per game) and 13 TDs. He accounts for 191.2 of the team’s 274.8 total yards per game.
Brogan’s top targets are sophomore Sam West (30 receptions, 462 yards, 4 TDs) and junior Corbin Mathews (23 catches, 309 yards, 3 TDs).
It should be a busy night for Charlestown senior linebacker Deke Brown, who is the top tackler in 3A with 123 total stops (13.7 per game).
