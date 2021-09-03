HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dragons flex their muscles against Floyd

FLOYDS KNOBS — Silver Creek is not used to losing football games.
After having its 11-game regular-season winning streak snapped last week at South Oldham (Ky.), the Dragons began what they hope will be a new one Friday night.
Creek clipped host Floyd Central 26-0 in the first-ever meeting between the two at Ron Weigleb Stadium.
It took awhile for the Dragons (2-1) to get going, but a devastating ground game led by LaShun Mays Jr. helped lead them to the victory.
It was Mays’ 3-yard run for a touchdown with 4 minutes, 3 seconds left in the third quarter that gave the Dragons a two-touchdown lead. In all, Mays carried 23 times for 108 yards.
“We were just able to run it down their throats every time,” Mays said. “I was so proud of my offensive line. I’m proud of every one of them, everybody up front.”
Silver Creek’s Trey Schoen added two fourth-quarter TD runs to ice the victory.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half. Floyd Central which gave up 85 points in its first two games hung tough until the second quarter.
Silver Creek took over on its own 29 and drove 71 yards for the game’s first score — a 4-yard TD run by the bruising Mays. The play before Mays converted on fourth-and-4 at the 8 to save the drive.
During the drive Mays, who carried two Highlanders into the end zone, ran eight times for 40 yards. The Dragons had 101 yards of offense in 30 snaps. Mays had 15 carries for 62 yards.
“LaShun is a load. He’s definitely a load,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “Hats off to our offensive line. We had some injuries. We had some guys out of position that really had a great game tonight.”
While Floyd Central was much improved defensively in the first half, it’s offense was ineffective. In 18 plays, the Highlanders gained only 45 yards. Floyd also had a fumble and junior quarterback Cody Bibelhauser threw an interception.
“This was big,” Papenhaus said. “We ran into a buzzsaw at South Oldham. It made us go back and look at a lot of things. I’m really proud of our guys because we moved a lot of guys around.”
SILVER CREEK 24, FLOYD CENTRAL 0
Silver Creek 0 7 6 13 — 26
Floyd Central 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
SC — LaShun Mays Jr. 4-yard run (Carley Troutman kick), 1:34.
Third quarter
SC —Mays 3 run (kick blocked), 4:03.
Fourth quarter
SC — Trey Schoen 22 run (pass failed), 10:09.
SC — Schoen 25 run (Troutman kick), 9:03.
GAME STATISTICS
Passing
Silver Creek (1-2-0-23) — Peyton Lacy 1-2-0-23.
Floyd Central (10-21-1-61) — Cody Bibelhauser 7-16-1-32, Tristan Robertson 3-5-0-29.
Rushing
Silver Creek (59-278) — Mays 23-108, Schoen 16-95, Wyatt Hoffman 7-68, Charles Berkley 6-12, Jamari Powell 2-4, KD Powell 3-0, Lacy 2-(-9).
Floyd Central (25-88) — Eli Branham 15-41, Mitchell Bernardi 4-32, Bibelhauser 2-8, Max Grangier 2-7, Robertson 2-0.
Receiving
Silver Creek — Schoen 1-23.
Floyd Central — Jaxon Farley 3-12, Branham 3-8, Grangier 2-14, Jude Harrison 1-15, Jordan Fonda 1-12.