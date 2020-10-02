SELLERSBURG — After a slow start, Silver Creek regrouped and stayed undefeated with a 28-14 victory over North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Friday night.
The Dragons (7-0, 6-0) won despite several miscues, including fumbles on snaps and coughing up two onside kicks.
“We made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes and credit North Harrison for that, they out-toughed us,” said Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus. “They pushed us around up front. We made a lot of strange errors that we just don’t make. ... We haven’t fumbled snaps all year long. It was sloppy, but we’re never going to turn down a win.”
The victory sets up a showdown with Brownstown Central next Friday night, in what should be the de facto MSC championship game.
“We’ve got a lot to work on,” Papenhaus said. “We’ve got to get ready for next week. We’ve got a lot of problems we need to fix. I’m just disappointed in our toughness.”
The Dragons got off to a rocky start.
North Harrison’s Colby Whittaker returned the opening kickoff to the Silver Creek 23. The Cougars (4-3, 4-3) needed just three plays to score as Aaron Nevil dove in from the 1-yard line.
Then — trying to keep the ball away from Silver Creek’s potent offense — the Cougars recovered an onside kick at the Dragons’ 45-yard line before the tide started to turn.
Silver Creek stopped North Harrison’s ensuing drive on the Dragons’ 25.
Creek then marched down the field in nine plays. LaShun Mays Jr. bulled his away into the end zone on a 7-yard run with 4:52 left in the first quarter to tie it up.
Silver Creek again took over on downs after stopping Nevil at the Dragons’ 34.
On the next play, Ben Landers took the hand-off and went around the right end, sprinting away for a 66-yard TD. The PAT put Creek up 14-7 with 1:32 left in the first quarter.
“I had LaShun Mays in front of me and that made it pretty easy,” Landers explained. “I got around the outside and tried to use my speed, and I did. I love playing with guys who play as hard as I do. He is a sophomore and he’s killing it. He’s a tough kid. It’s great having him.”
Landers led the Dragons with 143 yards on 12 carries.
After taking over on downs for the third straight series, the Dragons needed only three plays to score. This time Trey Schoen went around the left end on a sweep and scored from 33 yards out with 9:55 left in the first half.
North Harrison kept with its ground-and-pound gameplan and drove 75 yards on 17 plays — all runs — to reach the end zone on Nevil’s 2-yard TD run. On the last drive of the half, Nevil ran 16 times. The workhorse finished the first half with 31 carries for 117 yards.
Silver Creek, meanwhile, ran just 13 plays in the first half.
The Dragons took a precarious 20-14 lead into the fourth quarter before hitting on a big pass-play.
On first-and-20 at the North Harrison 34, Creek quarterback Dylan Meyers spotted Landers open on the right side and sent a pass near the goal line. Landers bobbled the pass, then regained control of it for the game-clinching score.
“I ended up catching it kind of between my legs,” he said. “I almost dropped it. It was close.
For North Harrison, Nevil — a 5-foot-8, 230-pound battering ram — ran 43 times for 175 yards and scored two times.
“He’s a monster,” Papenhaus said.
The Dragons host the Braves at 7 p.m. next Friday.
