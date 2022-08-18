HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dragons look to build on their recent success

SELLERSBURG — First things first, this is not a rebuilding year for Silver Creek.
After three successful seasons under head coach Dave Papenhaus, the Dragons face some new challenges — and will have several new faces — this fall following some heavy graduation losses. But don’t think for a minute that the players and coaches are going to fall back on that.
“It’s not a rebuilding year. I don’t think that’s fair to the kids that put in the work all winter,” said Papenhaus, who went 22-7 in his first three seasons. “Our guys did a nice job of recruiting the hallways. We’ve got some athletic guys out that are first-time footballers.”
After 8-2 and 9-1 campaigns, the Dragons went 5-4 last season (but three of those losses were by a total of 10 points), which ended with a 33-13 loss to Martinsville in the first round of their Class 4A sectional.
All but a handful of starters return from that team, though. All-purpose standout Trey Schoen, who accounted for more than 1,500 yards of total offense and 29 touchdowns last year, is now a freshman at Georgetown (Ky.) College. Meanwhile LaShun Mays, a two-way player who ran for 1,000 yards as a junior, moved to Jacksonville, Fla. in the offseason.
Silver Creek returns only a handful of starters on offense and defense.
“I’m excited to see how we can put it all together,” Papenhaus said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a reload. I just feel like we have a lot of good players that maybe a lot of people haven’t heard of.”
On offense, the Dragons return three players up front — 6-foot-6, 273-pound sophomore Walker Hoffman and juniors Sam Garing and Lucas Campbell.
They’ll help protect new quarterback Kaden Oliver. The 6-2, 170-pounder transferred from Madison during basketball season. Last fall he completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 1,410 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing for 258 yards and five mores scores, for the Cubs.
“He had a pretty nice season up there last year,” Papenhaus said. “He can throw it, he can run it or hand it off to one of the bigger guys behind him.”
This season Oliver will likely hand the ball off to seniors Wyatt Hoffman and Charles Berkley. Both got limited carries last year behind Schoen and Mays.
A few of Oliver’s top targets should be senior Donovan Mosley, junior Tyler Bach and sophomore Darius Gray. Mosley missed all of last year after tearing his ACL a couple of days before the season-opener; Bach is a returning starter while Gray ended last year as the Dragons’ starting QB.
“I think Donovan is going to have a big year,” Papenhaus said of the 5-11, 165-pounder. “He is really athletic. He’s worked his butt off.”
On defense the Dragons will try to rely on their quickness.
“Our defense is very fast. I run a 4.8(-second 40-yard dash) and I’m the slowest one,” Garing said.
Eli Newman and Brett Wilson return on the line while Garing has moved to linebacker, where he’ll be joined by returnees Wyatt Hoffman and Cullen Garloch, a sophomore.
“We’ve had really good senior leadership,” Papenhaus said. “They really want to be good. I think with the adversity of losing as much as we lost I think they took it upon themselves to be good.”
Several newcomers could have an impact. Among those are a couple of basketball players — senior Cooper Murley and junior Bryce Henderson — as well as junior Jack Hobbs and sophomore Bobby Stotts.
Returnee Carley Troutman, a senior and standout on the girls’ soccer team, and Murley will split kickoffs and place-kicking duties this season.
“Both are pretty good,” Papenhaus said. “Carley is a gamer. She was really accurate (last year) when we blocked for her.”
The Dragons open their season Friday at Charlestown in the annual “Battle of 403.” That’s followed by home games against Salem and Floyd Central. The remainder of the schedule is made up mostly of Mid-Southern Conference foes, with a Sept. 23 game at Jeffersonville sprinkled in.
Silver Creek’s new sectional includes Bedford North Lawrence, preseason No. 6 East Central, Edgewood, Greenwood, Jennings County, Martinsville and Shelbyville.
All in all, in spite of some big losses the Dragons are seeking another successful season.
“We did lose a lot, but basically we have guys that can come in and take the place of those seniors,” Garing said.
And Wilson reminds everyone: “(There’s) no rebuilding this year.”