HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dragons look to make history against Braves

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek is hoping to make history, in more ways than one, tonight.
The Dragons have never beaten Brownstown Central and they’ve also never won a Mid-Southern Conference title. They can kill two birds with one stone tonight, when they host the Braves at 7 p.m.
A victory over Brownstown (5-1, 4-1) would give Silver Creek (7-0, 6-0) its first-ever MSC title.
“We’ve never won the conference here, and this group is well aware of that. They kind of take it personally that all the other sports are represented (by banners) in the gym and there’s not even a banner for football, because why put one up there if it’s blank?” Dragons coach Dave Papenhaus said. “So I think they’ve had a chip on their shoulder and really want to get this thing. We went there last year under the same circumstances and probably played the worst game of the year.
“I think they’re really good, it’s going to be a tough challenge, but I like my team. I think we’re going to rise to the occasion.”
Since reviving its program in 2010, Silver Creek is 0-9 against Brownstown. The Braves have won those games by an average of 26.7 points. The only time the Dragons have gotten within single digits was last year’s 22-13 loss on a chilly, rainy night in Brownstown.
This, however, may be Creek’s best team and its best chance of beating the Braves. The Dragons rank 13th among all six classes in the state in scoring (45.14 points per game), are tied for ninth in scoring defense (seven ppg) and are fifth in victory margin (38.14 ppg).
“It’s always an exciting game for us, especially with them coming here,” said Silver Creek senior quarterback Dylan Meyers, who has extra motivation tonight seeing as how both of his parents are Brownstown graduates. “Having our atmosphere, our community behind us, it’ll definitely be a fun one.”
Meyers didn’t play in last year’s loss after suffering a broken ankle in the third week of the season. So far this year he’s completing 68.9 percent of his passes while triggering an offense that is averaging 364.7 yards per game.
“The keys are to be sound defensively and stop the run, same as every week,” Papenhaus said. “And (offensively), we’ve got to get the running game going, which will open up our passing game.”
On the flip side, the Dragons’ defense will try to stop a Brownstown offense that is averaging 465.1 yards — including 370.8 on the ground — per game.
”I think if we play good defensively, we get our run-game going and we don’t do anything stupid in the kicking game, we’re going to be awfully tough to beat,” Papenhaus said.
Below is a quick look at all of tonight’s other games involving area teams.
Charlestown (2-5, 2-4) at Salem (4-2, 4-2), 7 p.m.: The Pirates will be at full strength for the first time in weeks when they visit the Lions.
“We are excited to get the 39 kids back and look forward to improve from the last few weeks,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said.
The Pirates will try to end their three-game losing streak when they face Salem, which has won four straight.
“Salem is really good, their defense is fast and they tackle well,” Hawkins said.
Someone who is tackling well for Charlestown is senior linebacker Deke Brown, who has 101 total stops this season.
Corydon Central (4-2, 3-2) at Clarksville (3-4, 2-4), 7 p.m.: The Generals look to end their three-game losing streak while trying for their second straight win over the Panthers, whom they beat 34-29 last year in Corydon.
“This week we are looking to get back on track,” said Clarksville coach Justin Boser, whose team was outscored 184-50 in losses to Salem, Silver Creek and Brownstown Central. “We have had a rough stretch of three games. Last week we had a good response to our Silver Creek loss.”
Clarksville sophomore running back Robert Lamar has been on a tear of late. He ran for a career-high 205 yards in last Friday’s 63-36 loss at Brownstown Central. Lamar, who is averaging 120.7 rushing yards per game, has reached the century mark in five of his last six games.
“We look to continue to lead with our running game with Robert Larmar,” Boser said. “We will need timely passes from Keyshawn Minor to Dae’von Fuqua and Michael Nash. On defense we need to do a better job of stopping the run and creating a few more turnovers. We are finally close to back to full strength on both sides of the ball. This will be a one possession game. It has been that way the last two years.”
You can bet Corydon, which is allowing only 13.5 points per game and has held its opponents to single digits in all four of its wins, will be focused on stopping Lamar.
Floyd Central (5-2, 3-1) at Bedford NL (2-5, 2-2), 7 p.m.: The Highlanders look to carry over the momentum from their 42-point win over Jennings County last Friday night when they visit the Stars, who have lost three straight games by a total of 104 points.
“On both sides of the ball we must be disciplined,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg said. “We must read our keys on defense. On offense, we must cut out the mental mistakes.”
Jeffersonville (1-5, 0-4) at Jennings County (1-6, 0-4), 7 p.m.: The Red Devils look to end their four-game losing skid, while trying to run their win streak over the Panthers to 10 in a row when they travel to North Vernon tonight.
Jeff has won nine straight games in the series, by an average of 22.8 points. That should be good news for an offense that’s averaging only 10.8 points per game.
Madison (3-4, 2-2) at New Albany (4-2, 2-2), 7 p.m.: The Cubs carry a three-game win streak — their longest in 15 years — into Buerk Field tonight. They’re coming off their first-ever, on-the-field victory over Jeffersonville last Friday night. Madison is led by quarterback Parker Jones, who passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 41-14 win over the Red Devils.
“Madison is coming off a historic win at Jeff and is playing with a lot of confidence right now,” said New Albany coach Steve Cooley, whose program hasn’t lost a home game to Madison since 2009.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-35 win at Seymour in which they rolled up 569 yards, including 388 on the ground, of total offense.
“We must establish our running game and execute the passing game, eliminate our penalties and gang tackle on defense,” said Cooley, whose team is averaging 41.3 points in its wins and 16.5 in its losses. “They have very athletic receivers that will challenge our secondary all night, it will be a test for our defense.”
Milan (4-2) at Providence (2-4), 7 p.m.: The Pioneers look to build off the momentum of their 34-16 victory at Mitchell last week, when senior Jeremy Gettelfinger ran for 260 yards and two touchdowns.
The Indians, meanwhile, come in riding a three-game win streak. Their quarterback, Peyton Wert, has thrown for 957 yards (159.5 per game) and 15 TDs against only three interceptions this season. His top target is Adam Norman, who has 30 receptions for 516 yards (86 per game) and 11 TDs. Norman is also a standout on defense too.
“Milan is a tough opponent. Their safeties, Adam Norman and Riley Johnson, might be the two toughest defensive backs we’ve faced this season,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “On offense, they run a few different schemes really well and they do a nice job getting the ball to their playmakers. Their quarterback, throws and runs really well, so we will look to contain him.”
Rock Creek (0-5) at Edinburgh (1-6), 7 p.m.: The Lions look for their first win when they visit the Lancers in their regular-season finale. Edinburgh’s only win was a 35-point victory over Switzerland County, which has between Rock Creek twice this season.
The Lancers are led by their quarterback, Riley Palmeter, who has completed 101 of 177 passes for 1,526 yards (218 per game) and 20 touchdowns while throwing 13 interceptions.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Lions coach Josh Caldwell said. “Their quarterback is one of the best in the area in (Class) A. He has thrown for a lot of yards and TDs. They do run a spread offense that our defense matches up well with."
Meanwhile Rock Creek, which is averaging just 7.8 points per game, will look to get its offense untracked against a team that gives up 43.1 points a game.
“I keep saying this every week, but I think our offense — when it clicks — is very hard to defend,” Caldwell said.