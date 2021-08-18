SELLERSBURG — A tough act to follow.
Coming off the program’s best-ever year, which included its first Mid-Southern Conference title and an undefeated regular season, Silver Creek finds itself in an unusual position.
“Now we’re on top,” Dragons coach Dave Papenhaus said. “Somebody else is always trying to come for you and what you have. All the sports teams have really taken off (at Silver Creek). That’s just the expectations. Kids in other sports coming to the football game don’t want to watch a bad team.”
Creek has been far from that over the past four seasons, compiling a 33-10 record — including 17-3 in Papenhaus’ first two years. The Dragons look to continue their winning ways in spite of the loss of several key players to graduation, including running back/linebacker Ben Landers and quarterback Dylan Meyers, among others.
“Our expectations haven’t lowered at all. They’ve gone up,” senior Trey Schoen said. “Success breeds success. We had a great group of seniors last year, great leaders. I think that kind of rubbed off on us.”
Schoen, who was also a member of the school’s Class 3A state championship boys’ basketball team, brings that winning mentality to football. A slot receiver on offense, Schoen caught a team-high 18 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns last year. He also carried the ball 40 times for 576 yards and seven more scores.
Silver Creek’s offense will start with Schoen and running back LaShun Mays Jr. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound junior ran for 680 yards — including two 100-yard games — and 12 touchdowns last year.
“He’s going to run the ball a lot. He’s a big bruising back,” Papenhaus said.
Running the ball will be a strength for the Dragons, according to Papenhaus, whose team averaged 288.3 yards on the ground in 2020.
“We’ve probably got five guys that can run the ball,” he said.
Handing them the football will be new quarterback Peyton Lacy, a sophomore who saw limited playing time last season. In three games he completed 1 of 5 passes for 25 yards while running four times for 26 yards and a TD. Darius Gray could push Lacy for playing time as he gains experience, according to Papenhaus.
On the offensive line, Sam Garing, Ben Bluehs and Brett Wilson return. They’ll be joined up front by freshman Walker Hoffman, a 6-5, 260-pound tackle.
“We’re expecting big things out of him, but he’s still a freshman,” Papenhaus said.
The Dragons averaged 40.7 points per game last season, but Papenhaus isn’t expecting that same type of offensive explosiveness this season. Creek will likely rely more on its defense, which allowed only 11.1 points a game last year.
“I like to think we’re going to be disciplined and do things the right way,” Papenhaus said. “I’d like to think we are going to be real good offensively and even better defensively. One thing I can guarantee is our kids will play hard.”
“I really feel like our team is going to hang their hats on defense,” Schoen added. “We need to shut down the teams that just pound the ball up the middle if we’re going to win games. We’ll be able to score points. Our offense will be fine. Defense is what it’s going to boil down to.”
Schoen and Mays will both play defense too, along with several others, including running back/linebacker Mike Lowery and tight end/defensive end Myles Rountree, both seniors.
“I love middle linebacker,” Mays said. “I feel like everybody will get to the ball. We’re quicker everywhere. I just want to win. That’s all that matters at the end of day.”
Silver Creek’s special teams should be solid as well.
“We spend a ton of time on special teams,” Papenhaus said. “We’ve had a real good punter in the two years I’ve been here.”
Zachary Zimmerman will take over for graduated Jonathan McIntyre there while Miguel Trejo will handle kickoff duties. Meanwhile junior Carley Troutman, a member of the school’s girls’ soccer team, will kick field goals and extra points.
“She’s got a pretty lively leg,” Papenhaus said. “She’s hit from about 40 (yards) in practice. We’re excited about that. She’s really embraced it.”
The Dragons open their season Friday night, when they host MSC-rival Charlestown for the third straight year. The result could be an early indicator of how the race for the league title could shake out.
“I think Charlestown, Brownstown (Central) and North Harrison are in that conversation this year,” Papenhaus said. “I think we’ll be in that conversation again if we come out and play the way we should.”
The Dragons have beefed up their non-conference schedule as well, adding local 5A teams Jeffersonville and Floyd Central, to prepare them for a very difficult sectional.
“Last year we had the third-, fifth- and sixth-ranked teams in the state in the same sectional,” said Papenhaus, whose team was No. 9 when it lost 35-0 to No. 5 East Central in the first round of the sectional last year. “It was kind of a blood bath. We weren’t at that level. We kept us close for a while.”
Silver Creek’s second straight first-round sectional exit didn’t sit well with the Dragons.
“It left a bad taste in our mouths,” Papenhaus said. “I think it was a motivating factor. We’re going to close the gap. I think we’ll get everybody’s best shot each week, but I told our kids we’ve got to be the hunters.”
SILVER CREEK AT A GLANCE
Coach: Dave Papenhaus (17-3 in third year).
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 Charlestown, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Salem, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Eastern, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Scottsburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at North Harrison, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Corydon Central, 7 p.m.
2020 RESUTLS
Aug. 22 Charlestown, W 40-6
Aug. 28 Salem, W 27-8
Sept. 4 Providence, W 42-0
Sept. 11 at Eastern, W 60-8
Sept. 18 Scottsburg, W 49-13
Sept. 25 at Clarksville, W 70-0
Oct. 2 North Harrison, W 28-14
Oct. 9 Brownstown Central, W 42-14
Oct. 16 at Corydon Central, W 49-19
Oct. 23 East Central, L 35-0—x
x — sectional game
LAST 11 YEARS
Coach: Dave Papenhaus
2020: 9-1
2019: 8-2
Coach: John Dablow
2018: 7-4
2017: 9-3
2016: 5-5
2015: 6-5
Coach: Jason Hawkins
2014: 4-5
Coach: Mike Donahue
2013: 4-7
2012: 3-7
2011: 0-10
2010: 0-1
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sectional championships (0): None.
Regional championships (0): None.
Semistate championships (0): None.
State championships (0): None.
