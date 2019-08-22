SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek and Charlestown are separated by just a little more than 6 miles, most of it on State Road 403.
Tonight the Dragons and Pirates face off in the season-opener for the third consecutive year in what’s now being dubbed as the “Battle of 403” with a new traveling trophy and sponsored by Wright Implement on State Road 403. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Silver Creek in the News and Tribune’s Game of the Week.
“It’s always been the biggest game of the year,” Silver Creek senior lineman Taylor Betts said earlier this week. “Everybody looks back on the Charlestown game as a huge week, especially now with the ‘Battle of the 403’ being a huge rivalry.”
But it’s also a friendly one.
“I used to play for Silver Creek in the sixth grade, when I moved down here, so I’m pretty close to a lot of the Silver Creek kids,” Charlestown senior linebacker Bo Braunecker said. “This is the last time I get to play them, the last time I get to play with all my buddies.”
Included among those is Betts.
The two played together in the sixth grade at Silver Creek before Braunecker transferred to Charlestown.
“Whenever we play against each other it’s fun,” said Braunecker, who like Betts, also plays basketball. “There’s always some trash talk, but it’s like playing against one of your brothers.”
In addition to linebacker, where he recorded 90 tackles last season, Braunecker also plays wide receiver for the Pirates, so he and Betts meet up quite often.
“I see him about every play,” Braunecker said.
After tonight’s game Betts and Braunecker will see each other again. This time, as has been the case in all the previous times they’ve faced off, the two will share an embrace and take a photo together.
“We’re like brothers. My mom’s like his second mom, his mom is like my second mom,” Braunecker said. “During the game we’re enemies, but after the game we’re all buddies.”
WEEK 1 GAME PREVIEWS
CHARLESTOWN AT SILVER CREEK
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Silver Creek.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Charlestown 7-3, Silver Creek 7-4.
• COACHES: Charlestown — Jason Hawkins (87-34 in 12th year at Charlestown; 93-47 in 14th year overall). Silver Creek — David Papenhaus (0-0 in 1st year).
• SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Charlestown 7-1.
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 17, 2018 — Charlestown 32, Silver Creek 14: Lukes ran for 249 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Pirates to victory.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The teams have split the past two meetings since the game was moved to the season-opener, so this is a rubber match. Silver Creek blanked Charlestown 34-0 in the 2017 season-opener before the Pirates struck back last year with a 32-14 triumph. .... Charlestown senior Marion Lukes, who last year led the state with nearly 260 rushing yards per game, has moved from running back to quarterback — a position he played for a few games his sophomore season. ... When he isn't running himself, Lukes will likely hand the ball off to Addison Logsdon, who ran for 599 yards and six TDs a year ago. ... The Pirates' defense is led by junior Deke Brown (111 total tackles last year) and Bo Braunecker (90 stops). ... Papenhaus was the Charlestown defensive coordinator last year, so if anyone has an idea of how to slow down Lukes and the Pirates' offense it's him. ... Sophomore Easton Messer is Creek's top-returning rusher (485 yards, 6 TDs) and receiver (15 catches for 451 yards, 2 TDs). ... Junior Ben Landers topped the Dragons with 92 total tackles a season ago.
.
CLARKSVILLE AT SCOTTSBURG
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Scottsburg.
• LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Clarksville 0-10, Scottsburg 1-9.
• COACHES: Clarksville — Justin Boser (0-10 in 2nd year). Scottsburg — Kyle Mullins (10-24 in 6th year).
• SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Scottsburg 2-0.
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 17, 2018 — Scottsburg 33, Clarksville 12: The Warriors rushed for 363 yards and scored in every quarter to spoil Boser's debut.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: Could this be the night Clarksville's 45-game losing streak comes to an end? The Warriors won this matchup last year, in a game that was closer than the final score may indicate. ... Junior Dae'von Fuqua is a playmaker. He was a wide receiver last year, but has moved to running back this season in an effort to get him more touches, and game-breaking opportunities. ... Keyshawn Minor, who like Fuqua also plays basketball for the Generals, will make his debut at quarterback tonight.
.
FERN CREEK (KY.) AT JEFFERSONVILLE
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Blair Field.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: Fern Creek 8-5, Jeffersonville 2-8.
• COACHES: Fern Creek — Josh Abell. Jeffersonville — Isaac Parker (0-0 in 1st year).
• SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: No meetings.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: Parker, Jeff's third head coach in three years, makes his debut tonight. ... Shaun Wimberly Jr., who started at quarterback as a sophomore before spending part of last season at Louisville Central, is back. ... Parker is expecting big things out of sophomore tailback Jered Tyson. ... The Red Devils have had a few injuries at key positions in the preseason. ... The Tigers have been one of the better teams in the Louisville area for the past several years. This year they move up to Class 6A — Kentucky's largest classification.
• PARKER SAYS: "They’re a good football team. We’ve watched film on them. Their defensive line looks really good. They play low, they come off the ball hard, they play really good, fundamental football. They’ve got a lot of athleticism, pretty much at every position, so we’ve got our hands full."
.
ROCK CREEK AT OLDENBURG ACADEMY
• TIME: 7:30 p.m.
• LOCATION: Oldenburg.
• LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Rock Creek 2-8, Oldenburg Academy 4-6.
• COACHES: Rock Creek — Josh Caldwell (0-0 in 1st year). Oldenburg Academy — Eric Feller (4-6 in 2nd year).
• SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Oldenburg 1-0.
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 17, 2018 — Oldenburg 28, Rock Creek 13: Jason Rotenberger threw for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a losing effort for the Lions.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Lions, who have never won a season-opener, will try to give Caldwell a victory in his debut. ... Senior Jonathon Browning will lead the offense. He finished with over 1,000 all-purpose yards last season.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL AT LOUISVILLE MALE
• TIME: 7:30 p.m.
• LOCATION: Maxwell Field, Louisville.
• LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Floyd Central 5-5, Male 14-1.
• COACHES: Floyd Central — James Bragg (5-5 in 2nd year). Male — Chris Wolfe.
• SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Male 8-1.
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 17, 2018 — Male 41, Floyd Central 3: Cole Hussung's 47-yard field goal were the only points for the Highlanders.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Highlanders, who enter this season with sectional-title aspirations, get a huge test right off the bat against Kentucky's reigning Class 6A state champion. Although they lost several key players to graduation, the Bulldogs reload, they don't rebuild. ... The Bulldogs feature WR Izayah Cummings (41 catches, 597 yards, 11 TDs), who has committed to the University of Kentucky. Their defense is led by Joe Kuerzi, who had 117 tackles last season. ... Floyd junior RB Wenkers Wright could be poised for 1,000-yard season. ... Can Hussung hit from 50 yards in a game this year? It might happen tonight.
.
EVANSVILLE HARRISON AT NEW ALBANY
• TIME: 7:30 p.m.
• LOCATION: Buerk Field.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Evansville Harrison 2-8, New Albany 5-5.
• COACHES: Evansville Harrison — Lane Oxley (4-16 in 3rd year). New Albany — Steve Cooley (10-10 in 3rd year at New Albany; 132-125 in 25th year overall).
• SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: Harrison 5-1.
• LAST MEETING: Oct. 29, 2004 — Harrison 42, New Albany 17: The Warriors beat the Bulldogs in the first round of the sectional.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Warriors are coming off back-to-back 2-8 campaigns, while the Bulldogs are coming off their third consecutive 5-5 season. ... New Albany returns only a handful of starters from last season. Cooley has high hopes for his sophomore class. Many of them will likely see their first varsity action tonight. How will they perform under the lights?
.
PROVIDENCE AT BETHLEHEM (KY.)
• TIME: 7:30 p.m.
• LOCATION: Bardstown, Ky.
• LAST YEAR'S RECORDS: Providence 9-3, Bethlehem 4-8.
• COACHES: Providence — Larry Denison (48-41 in 9th year). Bethlehem — Bryan Walker.
• SERIES LAST 30 YEARS: None.
• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Pioneers hope to get the season off to a good start after losing nearly 20 players to graduation, transfers and injuries. ... Providence will unveil its new offense and defense tonight. ... Senior Bishop Edwards could be poised for a breakout season. ... THE Eagles, who are in Class A in Kentucky, return several key skill-position players from last season including QB Ryan Mattingly (1,947 passing yards, 17 TDs) and WRs Clay Trusley (34 catches for 570 yards, 5 TDs) and Mason Tucker (39 receptions for 558 yards, 3 TDs). They also return their Nos. 2-8 tacklers from last season led by Patrick Alvey (64 stops, 6 sacks) and Buddy Ulrich (61 stops) as well as Collin Potter (40 tackles, 15 sacks).
• DENISON SAYS: “We know that Bethlehem’s going to be a tough challenge for us. They’ve got a lot of seniors and they’re very, very big. They’ve got some offensive linemen, a couple of guys 285 [pounds], 295, 335, so they’re big. The quarterback’s even over 200 pounds, so they’re big everywhere. And when you get a team that’s dominated with seniors like they are, that gives’em a distinct advantage. Playing at their place on the road, they’re getting a brand new field, [it's the] first game on their turf field, so I’m sure they’re going to be very excited for it as well. It’ll be a big challenge, we’ve got to be ready for the game on Friday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.