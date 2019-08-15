HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dragons ready for first season with Papenhaus

SELLERSBURG — Dave Papenhaus received a phone call during his planning period while teaching at Charlestown in late May.
Nearly a 20-year coaching veteran, Papenhaus had received calls like this before. After serving as an assistant at Muncie Central in college, the then-22-year-old got his first teaching job at Jeffersonville and coached there under Steve Cooley. He went with Cooley to Clarksville in 2010 before joining Jason Hawkins’ staff at Silver Creek for one year and at Charlestown for the past five.
Experience hasn’t escaped the Southern Indiana mainstay, and subsequently an opportunity has presented itself in the form of a head-coaching job before, he said. But according to the now-39-year-old, not yet has the situation felt right.
Until now.
On the other line that late May day was a head-coaching offer from Silver Creek former head man John Dablow, who was approved in April as the school’s new athletic director.
It was an opportunity Papenhaus couldn’t pass up.
“I really fell in love with this place when I was here five years ago,” he said. “The school, to me, it’s kind of a special place. I was really intrigued with the possibility. I think I said in the interview that I don’t think they’d find anyone else that wants to be here as badly as me.
“I’ve wanted to be a head coach my entire career. You never know how that first opportunity is going to be. … [I’m] very fortunate to come into an established situation.”
Papenhaus called his wife, Jessica, at work immediately after receiving the offer, which prompted an impromptu celebration. The Louisville native had felt disconnected with the Southern Indiana community before her husband began establishing himself as a coach.
“I felt like it was a real blessing,” Jessica Papenhaus said. “ … More and more, we started to get to know the community, and we fell in love with Silver Creek and Sellersburg, so when we got the job we were super excited. I actually shut my office door and we did the happy dance together.”
The two talked it over, consulted their two children, Jarrett, 7, and Gentry, 5 — both already enrolled at Silver Creek Primary School — and Papenhaus accepted his first head-coaching position later that evening.
“He was our guy,” said Dablow, who went 27-17 in four seasons on the Dragons’ sideline . “ … He had been at Silver Creek before. I think people that had been there before were impressed with him when he was an assistant. He’s been under Coach Hawkins. He’s had tremendous success up at Charlestown, so he’s been on some winning programs. He’s been doing it quite a long time. He has a great reputation around here.”
The first-year head coach and his experienced staff of assistants will install multiple schemes Papenhaus has gathered from area coaches through the years for the Dragons, who feature 10 seniors.
Papenhaus said inebackers Ben Landers and Heath Knight and secondary members Jake Lucas and Bryson Gatlin, respectively, will help anchor the Silver Creek defense along with Providence transfer Peyton DeLucio, a defensive lineman and linebacker. DeLucio didn’t hesitate when asked what the team’s strength was thus far.
“I’d have to say our defense,” said DeLucio, a senior who had 53 tackles with the Pioneers last season. “The intensity, the intelligence. … [We’re] just going to work piece-by-piece, brick-by-brick. I think we’ll be pretty solid.”
The Dragons will feature first-year starter Dylan Meyers at quarterback along with running backs Easton Messer and Knight. Meyers, a junior, completed 3 of 5 passes for 90 yards in limited action behind Josh Landers last season.
“[Meyers] has really picked up and learned from Josh,” senior offensive lineman Taylor Betts said. “Josh was an excellent mentor to him. He’s shown him how to lead a team and take control of the offense.”
Messer, meanwhile, was second on the squad in rushing (485 yards) and topped the team in receiving yards (451). Knight ran for 379 yards and six TDs (the same as Messer) last year.
The O-line will be anchored by Betts and Colton Knox. Betts, should also be a standout on the defensive line as well.
Papenhaus named Brownstown “the usual suspect” in the Mid-Southern Conference and tabbed Salem and his former squad Charlestown as additional threats.
Silver Creek, which holds a 5-8 all-time postseason record, will open the season against the Pirates — dubbed the “Battle of 403” — en route to a journey for the program’s first sectional crown.
“I found out about the ‘Battle of 403’ when I did the initial introduction with the parents,” Papenhaus said. “They sprung that one on me. … It’s a good deal. Sellersburg and Charlestown being seven miles apart, it’s good for the kids, it’s good for the community. … It’ll be a packed house.”