HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dragons roll to 7-0 with 40-7 win

RAMSEY — Silver Creek isn’t getting ahead of itself.
The Dragons added yet another win to their resume Friday night — a 40-7 triumph at North Harrison, made possible by 308 rushing yards — paced by Ben Landers’ 113 yards and three touchdowns — and a stout defensive performance. Silver Creek allowed fewer than 100 yards of total offense.
The win moved the program to 7-0 for the first time since being brought back in 2011. But first-year coach Dave Papenhaus and the Dragons, ranked No. 12 in this week’s Class 4A Associated Press poll as one of 29 unbeaten teams in the state entering Friday, know they can’t get comfortable with Mid-Southern Conference power Brownstown — the only other unbeaten in the league — up next.
“We’re going go with everything we’ve got,” Papenhaus said. “We’re going to go down swinging. We’ll see. It’ll be a great test. Coach [Reed] May, what he does year-in and year-out speaks for itself. We said the goal from the beginning was to win the conference. We’ve got to beat them to win the conference.”
In addition to next week’s tilt with the Braves (7-0, 6-0), who have again solidified themselves as the favorite in the MSC with 17 straight league wins, sectional play is right around the corner, and Sectional 23 proves daunting with East Central ranked No. 2 and Mooresville No. 7, respectively, in Class 4A in the latest AP poll.
“It’s definitely been one game at a time,” Papenhaus said. “It seems like there’s always been something. … With the injuries, it’s really kept it one week at a time for us. It’s kind of been a blessing in disguise in some ways — it’s definitely given us more depth at a lot of positions.”
The numbers Papenhaus’ team has posted thus far can’t be ignored. Silver Creek (7-0, 6-0) has allowed an average of just 8.1 points per game while boasting a win margin of 26.4. Those ranks were good for third in Class 4A and 12th in the state entering Week 7, albeit versus opponents with a combined win-loss record of 16-27.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries, but as you can see we’ve persevered,” said Landers, who is filling the void for starting quarterback Dylan Meyers, who Papenhaus said was still recovering from a broken ankle. “We’re just a good football team. We play together, and we’re a family. We’re ready for anything.”
The Dragons knew Friday’s bout would be no walk in the park, with the past three matchups with the Cougars (3-4, 3-4) decided by a combined eight points.
After Landers opened the scoring early in the second quarter — aided by a momentum-shifting interception near midfield from Bryson Gatlin — North Harrison answered with a 1-yard touchdown run with just four minutes showing in the half.
“They’re a big, strong, tough team,” Papenhaus said. “They’re well-coached every year. Defensively, they are fundamentally sound and they play hard. It was there tonight, it was typical North Harrison. We challenged the lineman up front this week. … If we expect to win a conference championship, we have to run the ball when we need to.”
That momentum, however, was short-lived. Silver Creek found the end zone twice to close the first half — answering the Cougars’ first score 47 seconds later on Landers’ second scoring run, and later on a 14-yard end-around and reach for the goal line via Easton Messer, who had 83 total yards.
The Dragons took the 21-7 lead into halftime before a third touchdown run from Landers with 6 1/2 minutes left in the third followed by fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 23 and 35 yards coming from Heath Knight and Wyatt Hoffman, respectively.
And now, next up is the meeting with Brownstown Central on the road. The Dragons have dropped all eight meetings versus the Braves since 2011. Last season’s finish — a 33-21 win for Brownstown in Sellersburg — was the closest margin of victory for the Braves in the series since the Dragons’ program was revived.