SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek scored twice in the final nine minutes and pulled away from visiting Salem 27-8 in a Mid-Southern Conference game Friday night.
The Dragons led just 14-8 after Salem’s Reese McCoskey picked off a pass and raced 65 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
Creek took control in the fourth period, though.
On fourth down at the Salem 26, junior Trey Schoen snared a 21-yard throw from Dylan Meyers. On the next play, LaShun Mays Jr. went in from the 5 with 9:18 to play.
Then, after forcing a Salem punt, the Dragons iced the game with a 50-yard scoring drive, capped off by a 1-yard plunge from Ben Landers with 1:14 left.
Silver Creek (2-0, 2-0) built a 14-0 lead early in the second half as Schoen, who had 49 yards receiving and 83 on the ground, lined up to the left, went into motion and took a handoff from Meyers on the sweep. He dashed around the corner, twisted out of a would-be tackler — while also getting a nice push from a teammate — and darted 31 yards into the end zone.
“Trey Schoen is turning into a monster pretty quick,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said of Schoen, who also scored a pair of TDs in the Dragons’ season-opening victory over Charlestown. “That kid’s got wheels. He showed tonight he can run the football. He’s a hard-nosed kid.
“I thought LaShun Mays blocked his tail off tonight. He was a battering people, and Ben Landers ran the ball good. We’ve got to clean some things up, and I’m sure everybody does. We look like it’s early-season football.”
The Dragons host Providence next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.