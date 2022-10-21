NORTH VERNON — Wyatt Hoffman scored two touchdowns in the final five seconds to lift Silver Creek to a 53-42 win at Jennings County in a wild Class 4A Sectional 23 first-round game Friday night.
Kaden Oliver’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Hoffman with 4.7 seconds left put the Dragons up 47-42.
Hoffman then picked up a fumble — as the Panthers tried to lateral the football — on the ensuing kickoff and scored to account for the final margin.
The Dragons’ first postseason win since 2018 means Silver Creek (5-5) will host No. 4 East Central next Friday night in a sectional semifinal. The Trojans advanced with a 53-0 victory over visiting Edgewood in another first-round game Friday.
Charles Berkley ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns while Oliver threw for 110 yards and two scores, to go along with Hoffman’s three TDs (one rushing, one receiving and one return) against Jennings.
The Dragons took the early lead on Oliver’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Bach with 5:45 to play in the first quarter.
The Panthers tied it up just 1:26 later on Parker Elmore’s 59-yard TD throw to Matt Hines.
Creek tallied twice in the second period — on Donovan Mosley’s pick six and Hoffman’s 36-yard TD run — to take a 21-7 lead into the break.
Jennings outscored the Dragons 21-7 in the third quarter to set the stage for a wild final frame, in which the two teams combined for 39 points.
Berkley’s 2-yard touchdown run five seconds into the fourth quarter put Creek back on top before the Panthers tied in up 3:46 later.
Berkely’s third 2-yard TD, with 2:57 to play, gave the Dragons a 41-35 lead.
However, the Panthers responded with yet another scoring drive. Elmore’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Hines, followed by a successful extra-point kick, with 55.6 seconds left put Jennings up 42-41 and set the stage for Creek’s furious finish.
PIRATES ROLL OVER LIONS
SALEM — Charlestown rolled to a 35-12 triumph at Salem in a Class 3A Sectional 32 first-round contest Friday night.
The Pirates (10-0) will host Heritage Hills (6-4) in a sectional semifinal next Friday night. The Patriots advanced with a 32-0 victory over visiting Madison in another first-round game Friday.
In a matchup of Mid-Southern Conference foes, Charlestown took a 6-0 lead on Clay McClelland’s 46-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ottersbach in the first quarter.
The Pirates pushed their lead to 12-0 on Zander Morris’ 3-yard TD run early in the second period before the Lions scored late in the half to pull within 12-6 at intermission.
Charlestown’s lead returned to double digits less than two minutes into the third quarter on Chris Graham’s 5-yard scoring run.
The Pirates’ defense then came up big on Salem’s ensuing possession as Malachi Rios’ strip sack led to Cole Tincher’s return to the Lions’ 8. A short time later, McClelland scored on a sneak to extend the Pirates’ advantage to 28-6.
The Lions reached the end zone again late in the third period to pull within 28-12, but Charlestown scored another TD in the final frame to account for the final margin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.