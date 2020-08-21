SELLERSBURG – Silver Creek scored 26 straight points in the second quarter on the way to a 40-6 win over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Friday night.
It was the season-opener for two teams who, in recent years, have developed one of the best conference rivalries in Southern Indiana. This time the Dragons got the best of it.
Charlestown got off to a good start, stuffing the first Silver Creek drive and then putting together a nice drive deep into Dragons territory.
From his own 9-yard line, Charlestown quarterback Chase Benner completed a short pass that Matthew Henning turned into a 47-yard gain. Four plays later Deven Lukes took a sweep 16 yards to the Dragons’ 15. The Pirates made it to the 6-yard line, but the drive stalled there.
“That was big. We knew it was going to be sloppy, not having a scrimmage this was our first time with officials. To get that stop put the wind back in our sails,” Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said.
On the ensuing Silver Creek drive, LaShun Mays Jr. and Ben Landers had runs of 16 and 18 yards to get the Dragons to midfield. A 28-yard carry by Trey Schoen put the Dragons on the 22-yard line. Four plays later Schoen scored on a sweep from the 6-yard line. Jonathan McIntyre’s point after kick put the Dragons on top 7-0 at the 2:54 mark of the first quarter.
A big punt return by Schoen at the end of the first quarter helped the Dragons get to the red zone at the start of the second. Just nine seconds into the quarter, Dylan Meyers connected with Myles Rountree for a 25-yard touchdown pass. The point after kick failed, but it was the start of a big second quarter for the Dragons.
Poor field position plagued the Pirates for much of the first half and it was a problem on their ensuing possession. From their own 10-yard line, they couldn’t convert a first down and had to punt from near the end zone. Silver Creek took over in Charlestown territory and it took only three plays for Mays to tip-toe down the sideline for a 16-yard touchdown run that made it 20-0 with 8:48 left in the half.
With its offense stalling, the Charlestown defense came up with a huge stand midway through the second quarter. From midfield, Meyers connected with Joe Lemon for a 31-yard pass that put the Dragons in the red zone. The drive, however, was stuffed at the 9-yard line.
Charlestown took over but couldn’t get out of the shadow of the goal post. The Pirates’ ensuing punt was blocked and Landers caught it for a touchdown. That made it 26-0 with 3:21 left in the half.
With the Pirates trying to get out of the half within striking distance Silver Creek’s special teams struck again deep in Charlestown territory. A blocked punt recovered by Ben Bluehs gave Silver Creek the ball inside the Pirates’ 10. Schoen scored on a 3-yard run with 50 seconds left in the half and it was 33-0 at the break.
Charlestown came up empty on the first possession of the second half, but Silver Creek did not. Landers scored on a 19-yard run to make it 40-0.
The Pirates finally found the end zone when Jake Ottersbach hauled in a 48-yard TD pass from Clay McClellan.
