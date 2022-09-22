HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dragons vs. Red Devils highlights tonight's slate

Week 6 of the high school football season kicks off tonight.
Locally, there are six games involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties. One of the most intriguing matchups of tonight is Silver Creek at Jeffersonville.
Below is a closer look at each of the games featuring local squads.
SILVER CREEK (3-2) AT JEFFERSONVILLE (0-4), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Dragons, who have scored 90 points over their past two games, try for their third straight win while also attempting to avenge last year’s home overtime loss to the Red Devils.
Silver Creek, like many area teams this season, have been hit hard by injuries.
Meanwhile Jeff, which has had some injury issues of its own, hopes to pick up its first victory of the season.
“Jeff hasn’t had the start that they are looking for, but they are talented at every position,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “We are going to have our hands full and being short-handed, due to injuries, is definitely not going to help. I’m excited for several guys who will get the opportunity to start or get significant playing time that, in any other year, would be playing in the JV game. We scheduled this game to help prepare us for our sectional, so I am excited to see how our guys respond to the challenge and opportunity that Jeffersonville presents us.”
The Red Devils will have the services of standout running back Zion Mansfield. The senior was ejected late in last Friday night’s 28-14 loss at Floyd Central. Jeffersonville, however, appealed the one-game suspension that usually accompanies such an offense and it was granted.
COLUMBUS EAST (3-2, 3-0) AT FLOYD CENTRAL (2-3, 1-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Highlanders hope to keep the momentum going from last Friday’s comeback victory over Jeff when they host the Hoosier Hills Conference-leading Olympians, whom Floyd hasn’t beaten since 2003.
East is led by senior quarterback Ethan Duncan, who has completed 46.4 percent of his passes for five touchdowns (against two interceptions) and has run for 278 yards (55.6 per game) and four TDs.
Also for the Olympians, senior Javeon Smith has run for 471 yards (94.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
CHARLESTOWN (4-1, 3-0) AT SCOTTSBURG (0-5, 0-4), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pirates try to bounce back from their 35-28 loss to Providence when they visit the winless Warriors in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup.
Charlestown has won four of the last five meetings against the Warriors, including 38-0 last year at Dutch Reis Field.
NEW ALBANY (1-4) AT BLOOMINGTON NORTH (2-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
The Bulldogs try to end their two-game losing streak when they visit the Cougars, who are coming off a 55-34 win at Terre Haute North.
Bloomington North has won the three most recent meetings in the series, including 69-45 last year at Buerk Field.
The Cougars are led by sophomore quarterback Dash King, who has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 616 yards and six touchdowns (against six interceptions).
PROVIDENCE (4-0) AT LOUISVILLE HOLY CROSS (4-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pioneers look to continue their perfect season when the visit the Cougars, who are ranked No. 9 in Kentucky’s Class A.
Holy Cross, which has won four in a row since losing 47-35 to Taylor County (Ky.) in its season-opener, is led by quarterback Chris Perry. He’s thrown for 537 yards and four touchdowns (against three interceptions) while also rushing for 296 yards and six TDs.
PERRY CENTRAL (4-1) AT CLARKSVILLE (2-3), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Generals look to keep the momentum going from last Friday night’s 41-6 win over Eastern Greene when they host the Commodores, who are coming off their first loss (37-15 to Class A No. 9 Tecumseh).
Perry Central is led by running back Sawyer Guillaume. The junior, who ranks 10th in the state in rushing, has run 76 times for 870 yards (217.5 per game and 11.4 per carry) and nine touchdowns so far this season.
“Perry is a tough 2A opponent,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said. “They are a well-coached team and present many challenges. They have a tough running back who has been putting up big numbers this year. Their quarterback has one of the best arms in Southern Indiana and is very mobile. On offense, we have to be ready for any defense they run. With our running game, the offensive line has to be ready for any front. We are finding teams are trying anything to slow down Robert Lamar.”
Lamar, the Generals’ senior standout running back, comes in second in the state in rushing yards (1,231) and rushing yards per game (246.2).
”Through five games Robert is on pace to rush for 2,400 yards and 26 touchdowns,” Boser said. “We have to be ready for teams to keep loading up the box. With one more touchdown this Friday Robert Lamar will surpass Tito Mayfield for career rushing touchdowns at Clarksville.”