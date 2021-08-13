The high school football season officially kicks off in six short days.
Six of our teams in Clark and Floyd counties took the field for scrimmages Friday night. Those same six — Charlestown, Clarksville, Floyd Central, New Albany, Providence and Silver Creek — are scheduled to start their 2021 campaigns next Friday night while Jeffersonville and Rock Creek will begin playing games the following Friday night.
Last week we took a look at five storylines to watch this season. Today, we look at five more.
1. SKILLFUL NEW ALBANY
New Albany hasn’t won a sectional title since 2002, but the Bulldogs appear primed to end that drought this fall.
The primary reason for optimism is the fact that New Albany returns pretty much every key skill-position player, as well as 4,000 yards of offense, from last season’s 6-3 squad. Leading the way will be a slew of seniors, including quarterback Derell Simmons, who threw for 1,115 yards and 13 TDs while rushing for 498 yards and seven more scores last season; running backs Myles Johnson (1,378 yards, 12 TDs) and Kyondre Winford (920 yards, eight TDs) and wide receivers Ja’raylan Johnson (27 catches for 713 yards and nine TDs) and DeJon Winburn (17 receptions for 295 yards and three TDs).
The Bulldogs, though, must improve on defense after giving up 33.7 points per game last year. If they can do that, a sectional title could be in the cards.
2. RED DEVILS TRY TO CARRY OVER MOMENTUM
After starting 2020 1-5, Jeffersonville made a remarkable late-season run en route to the program’s first sectional title in 13 years.
The Red Devils hope to build off that finish this season. It won’t be easy, though. They lost featured running back Jordan Ferguson, most of their offensive line and a few defensive starters, including linebacker Jalon Cobbs, to graduation.
Jeff, though, does return several starters from last season.
The Red Devils, however, was dealt some early-season adversity when they were forced to cancel their preseason scrimmage and their first regular-season game due to health and safety protocols.
3. RETOOLED FLOYD CENTRAL
Talent-laden Floyd Central seemed like a sure bet to win its second straight sectional title last year. The Highlanders, however, were upset by Jeffersonville in the semifinals.
Floyd not only lost that game, but also lost one of the most talented senior classes in program history when the final horn sounded that night. Included among the departed are several who are preparing for their first seasons of college football. Among those are massive offensive lineman Zen Michalski, who is at Ohio State; standout running back Wenkers Wright (Illinois State) and quarterback Tristan Polk (Marian University).
The Highlanders may not be ready to reload, but they might not be in rebuild mode either. After graduating almost their entire offense, they’ve retooled what they will do on that side of the ball.
Defense should be a strength for Floyd.
4. PIRATES PREPARE FOR TURNAROUND
Charlestown slogged its way through a 3-7 season in 2020. The Pirates were the team hit hardest by COVID-19, playing three games with less than 20 players. Charlestown, however, looks to return to its winning ways this year.
The Pirates will try to do so behind the formidable frame of Kiyaunta Goodwin. The 6-foot-8, 315-pound offensive tackle cuts an imposing figure and will be key for Charlestown, which averaged just 20.7 points and 145.8 rushing yards per game (low numbers compared to previous squads) last year. Coach Jason Hawkins will look for an offensive spark from senior running back Jaron Almeciga and sophomore quarterback Clay McClelland, among others.
Defensively, the Pirates have to replace their top two tacklers (Deke Brown and Brody Wagers) from last season. If they can do that, and bolster their offense, they’ll avoid posting back-to-back losing campaigns, something that hasn’t happened since the mid-2000s.
5. WILL WE HAVE A SECTIONAL CHAMP?
Teams from Clark and Floyd counties have had plenty of postseason success recently, capturing sectional titles in three (Jeff in 2020, Floyd Central in 2019 and Providence in 2017) of the past four years. Can that trend continue this fall?
We think so, especially given the talent Steve Cooley has at New Albany. Bet on the Bulldogs to be hoisting some hardware later this year.
