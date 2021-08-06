HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Five storylines this season

The high school football season is underway.
Monday was the first day of official practice and Thursday was the the first time full pads could be used.
With 13 days until the season kicks off, it’s time to take a quick glance at the storylines involving our teams in Clark and Floyd counties. We’ll take a look at five storylines today and five more next week.
1. COVID-19
We have to start here.
Some may have thought that we were out of the woods in regards to COVID-19, but unfortunately that’s not the case.
The COVID numbers are on the rise locally and with the start of schools across the area, it’s likely they will continue to do so. At least one area team had COVID issues in this first week of practice.
Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus believes that COVID will be “worse” this year than it was last year. Part of that, he thinks, will be due to the fact that there will be more students in the school buildings with e-learning no longer an option. That’s why he took time at the end of his team’s second practice Tuesday to talk about the subject.
”Of course COVID is still a big thing,” Silver Creek senior receiver/running back/defensive back Trey Schoen said. “Obviously nobody wants to get quarantined and miss out on games, especially for me and my fellow seniors. I’m going to be in the (school) building wearing a mask, even though I’m vaccinated. I know a lot of kids are going to be in there wearing a mask just because they don’t want to get quarantined.”
”We’re really just going to try to be a big example — the football team — by wearing our masks and doing our best to prevent all that so we have no quarantines during the season,” Schoen’s teammate and classmate, Myles Rountree, added.
2. SILVER CREEK RISING
Speaking of Silver Creek, the Dragons are coming off their best season ever. They went undefeated during the 2020 regular season, beat Brownstown Central for the first time and captured their first-ever Mid-Southern Conference title. Silver Creek’s season ended with a loss to East Central in the first round of the sectional.
The Dragons graduated several key players from that squad, including NTSPY Player of the Year Ben Landers. However, expectations remain high in Sellersburg.
“We have more potential than last season,” Rountree said. “I really think the sky is the limit with this team, honestly.”
Class 4A Silver Creek, however, has beefed up its schedule, adding 5A foes Floyd Central and Jeffersonville.
“I’m really excited to play Floyd on my birthday. I’m really looking forward to that game,” senior linebacker Mike Lowery said. “I’ve got a few friends at Jeff and I’ve been talking a little smack with the game coming up. ... I’m just really looking forward to the new teams this year.”
3. LIFE AS AN INDEPENDENT
Clarksville begins life as an independent this year.
The Generals, one of the founding members of the Mid-Southern Conference, officially left the league at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year.
Last year Clarksville won three of its first four games before losing its final six, all of which were against larger schools. With that in mind the Generals, who are in 2A and could drop to Class A during the next IHSAA realignment, revamped their schedule this season, adding schools more comparable in size. The new slate includes West Washington, which has won sectional and regional titles in each of the last two years, as well as reigning Class A state champion Covenant Christian.
“We didn’t pick up an easy schedule, as far as 1-A competition, but we’re able to play more teams that are more in our situation,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said. “Teams that have 30 to 40 kids and a lot of kids playing both ways, so we’re excited about that. ... I know our kids have been excited about it since it started happening. As a smaller team you look out there and you’re going to know, now West Washington might have 45 or 50 kids, but you’re going to know primarily they’re going to have most guys going both ways. And that’s just not the case playing the Silver Creeks and North Harrisons and the Corydons of the world.”
4. YEAR 2 FOR MCDONALD
The Providence football team is looking to build off of a solid season in Daniel McDonald’s first year as head coach.
The Pioneers went 4-6 last season, their first under McDonald, which ended with a 35-7 loss to Triton Central in the sectional final. It was Providence’s fourth consecutive appearance in the sectional championship game.
The Pioneers, however, return only seven starters — four on offense, three on defense — from that squad.
“We lost quite a bit, but I’m really excited about the young guys that are stepping up to take their place,” McDonald said. “We had a great offseason. We got bigger, stronger and faster. We’ve got a core-group of sophomores that we’re going to look to to make plays. Then we’ve got 14 seniors on our team. So, what we’re lacking in experience we’re making up for in maturity.”
5. LOOKING FOR 1ST SECTIONAL WIN
Rock Creek is beginning its seventh season of football and fourth year of postseason eligibility. The Lions, however, are still searching for their first sectional win.
Rock Creek lost its first-round sectional games in 2018 and ‘19 before pulling out of last year’s state tournament, before it began, due to COVID-19 issues. It was the end of a challenging season for the Lions, who went 0-6 and had at least two of their regular-season games canceled by the opposition due to COVID.
If Creek, which returns six starters from 2020, can avoid any similar issues it should have a shot at its first-ever postseason victory.